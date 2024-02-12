Khaid drops afrobeat love song just in time for Valentine’s Day

Nigerian afro-fusion singer and songwriter Khaid has dropped his latest single. “Run Away” features the enchanting vocals of Gyakie, a Grammy-nominated Ghanaian R&B and afro-fusion singer.

She was also a part of the writing process together with Khaid. Together they created a love anthem that deserves to be on your playlist this Valentine’s Day. “Run Away” a fusion of afrobeat and afropop, blends infectious rhythms while exploring a heartfelt story of love.

Khaid and Gyakie give listeners a beautifully written song which they deliver with passion and soulful melodies. Watch video below: In a statement sent to media, it explained that “Khaid is telling his love not to run away and how he can give her the world, whilst Gyakie tells the female perspective of this roller coaster called love.”

Khaid made his official entry into the music industry with his hit single, “With You”, in 2022. Since then he’s received over 80 million streams on all platforms. Gyakie shared: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this emotional journey with Khaid! 'Run Away' is more than just a song; it's a raw and authentic expression of love's imperfect journey. “We unravel the complexities of love, redemption, and the enduring power of heartfelt confessions.”