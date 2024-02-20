Khloe Kardashian overwhelmed by 6th People’s Choice Awards win

“The Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is overwhelmed by emotions after she won her 6th trophy at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. She bagged the award for Best Reality Star of the Year and her family show, “The Kardashians”, won in the category Best Reality Show of the Year.

Kardashian shared a video on Instagram, in which she said she couldn’t believe that she won the award for the sixth consecutive year. “This makes no sense to me. The very first couple of years I thought this has to be a fluke, people feel bad for me. It could be a mistake. But now, this is my sixth year winning, sixth. That is sort of hard for my brain to understand. She said that she doesn’t feel worthy of the award.

In the caption she wrote: “I am so thankful! I love you so so much!! Truly! Words are just words but I hope you can feel my love and admiration for each and everyone one of you!! “Thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you so much to @peopleschoice and to @kardashianshulu. I can’t believe I have won 6 years in a row. Truly I thought the first few years was a fluke or a sympathy win lol this is wild!!! God bless you all! I love you! I feel terrible I wasn’t there. “Damn these migraines! Ugh ok I’ll stop rambling. I’m just so taken a back and excited 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️ wow! I still can’t get over this.”