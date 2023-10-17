Khulu Chana’s new summer banger, ‘Khuliyano’, a hit with fans

Chana, who has not released music in a while, dropped his latest track recently and fans are already going crazy over it.

Khuli Chana ’s new amapiano -inspired track “Khuliyano” has set the scene for a hot summer!

“Khuliyano” is all about celebrating life, good times and the joy of summer. It sees collaborations with artists like Kaygzim, Luing Anywhere and Stino le thwenny on the track.

“I love it when the chemistry in evolving and blending different genres to give a modern sound that combines hip hop and piano. We can certainly say that fans are in for a treat,” shared Chana.

Announcing the drop on social media, Chana wrote: “The wait is finally over #KhuliYano out now.”