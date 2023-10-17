Independent Online
Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Khulu Chana’s new summer banger, ‘Khuliyano’, a hit with fans

Khuli Chana. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Khuli Chana’s new amapiano-inspired track “Khuliyano” has set the scene for a hot summer!

Chana, who has not released music in a while, dropped his latest track recently and fans are already going crazy over it.

“Khuliyano” is all about celebrating life, good times and the joy of summer. It sees collaborations with artists like Kaygzim, Luing Anywhere and Stino le thwenny on the track.

“I love it when the chemistry in evolving and blending different genres to give a modern sound that combines hip hop and piano. We can certainly say that fans are in for a treat,” shared Chana.

Announcing the drop on social media, Chana wrote: “The wait is finally over #KhuliYano out now.”

He later shared an animated music video concept of the song, which features his wife, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule giving him a big kiss before she heads out, while he stays back at the office and starts working on this banger.

He captioned it: “HOW IT STARTED #KhuliYano Out now on all digital platforms By @floflaulis BEST FAN ART🔥😭.”

Watch video.

Taking to the comments section, fans expressed their excitement over the song and his return to the music scene.

@Bigkulture187 tweeted: “Bless my brother🙏It’s beeen on repeat 🔥.”

@TBanSA wrote: “The Goat is back 🙌🐐🐐.”

@Bigkulture187 commented: “Man i love this new @KhuliChana joint, it’s so smooth to the ear bro. Summer vibez fosho🔥🔥🔥.”

With its infectious beats and feel-good lyrics, it’s the perfect addition to any summer playlist.

