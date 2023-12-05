Khutso Theledi shares heartfelt thanks after recently tying the knot

Back in April, multi-award-winning radio broadcaster Khutso Theledi shared the exciting news that her Italian partner of five years had popped the question at the Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort in Mozambique.
Fast forward to today and fans are extending their congratulations as Theledi’s traditional wedding festivities unfolded.
Recently, her Italian fiancé paid lobola and the media personality took to her timeline to share glimpses from the traditional ceremony.
Expressing gratitude, she thanked everyone who sent their well wishes her way
“Wearing my heart on my sleeve and at this very moment, proudly living up to the name.
“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, beautiful messages and heartfelt congratulations. Wamina and I are deeply touched by your kind words and warm wishes. Our hearts are truly filled with gratitude.
“We are so thankful for your blessings as we embark on this new chapter together. Your love has added an extra layer of joy to our special moments, and we cherish each and every heartfelt message.
“From the depths of our hearts, thank you for being for being a part of our journey and for celebrating this precious time with us. Your love means everything to us.”
Khutso and her partner met in her DMs (direct messages) on Instagram and have been inseparable ever since.
“Love across cultures, a promise made, a promise kept… Elelelele💍🐄.”
Rapper Cassper Nyovest wished the couple well: “Congratulations mam !!!”
Guinness World Record Holder Bontle MaAfrika Moloi wrote: “❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations my love!”
Public figure Simphiwe Ngema also commented: “No one deserves this more than you. You have such a beautiful heart❤️ you deserve all the love and happiness sisi. Congratulations ❤️😍”
“Love to see it!!! You deserve all the good things life has to offer. May your union be a blessed one ❤️,” @thickleeyonce wrote.