Khutso Theledi shares heartfelt thanks after recently tying the knot

Back in April, multi-award-winning radio broadcaster Khutso Theledi shared the exciting news that her Italian partner of five years had popped the question at the Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort in Mozambique. Fast forward to today and fans are extending their congratulations as Theledi’s traditional wedding festivities unfolded.

Recently, her Italian fiancé paid lobola and the media personality took to her timeline to share glimpses from the traditional ceremony. Expressing gratitude, she thanked everyone who sent their well wishes her way “Wearing my heart on my sleeve and at this very moment, proudly living up to the name.

“Thank you all for the overwhelming love, beautiful messages and heartfelt congratulations. Wamina and I are deeply touched by your kind words and warm wishes. Our hearts are truly filled with gratitude. “We are so thankful for your blessings as we embark on this new chapter together. Your love has added an extra layer of joy to our special moments, and we cherish each and every heartfelt message. “From the depths of our hearts, thank you for being for being a part of our journey and for celebrating this precious time with us. Your love means everything to us.”