KickstArt the school holidays with the delightful stage production of ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ ’

Greg King and Steven Stead’s award-winning theatre company KickstArt has a vibrant and entertaining production planned for the whole family to enjoy these school holidays. Their latest musical, “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, will be staged from June 14 to July 7 at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

The theatre company, which is responsible for the South African debut of Steven Sondheim’s extraordinary musical, “Company”, will embark on its second South African premiere in a version of the famous Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale by Broadway stalwarts Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. “The Emperor’s New Clothes” is a 70 minute-long production and it tells the story of Emperor Marcus the Third, a 14-year-old who is nervous to take the throne. Deciding that he can only gain confidence by dressing in the finest attire, Marcus commands his Royal Clothesmaker to fashion him in the most royal wardrobe.

Taking advantage of Marcus’ uncertainty and immaturity, a swindler promises to make magic clothes that are “invisible to fools, liars and anyone you should ignore”, for a large and hefty price. Only Arno, the simple-hearted mop boy, can help Marcus out of this royal mess and teach him an important lesson about outward appearance. Directed by Stead, with stage designs by King, this colourful musical promises to delight both children and adults.

Singer and actor Daniel Anderson plays Emperor Marcus while accomplished actor, musical director and producer, Roland Perold, will play The Swindler. Marion Loudon, Lyle Buxton, Mthokozisi Zulu, Keryn Scott, Amahle Tembe and Roshanda Lewis make up the rest of the talented cast. Show times are 2.30pm on weekdays, 11am and 3pm on Saturdays, and 2.30pm on Sundays. No under 3’s are permitted.

Tickets are between R120 and R220 and are available from Webtickets. “A New African String Theory” Touring kora player, Ballaké Sissoko and South Africa’s leading guitarist, Derek Gripper. Supplied image. Touring kora player, Ballaké Sissoko and South Africa’s leading guitarist, Derek Gripper are bringing their classical music to the stage for one show only during the Durban-leg of their South African tour.

Sissoko and Gripper share no common language, except the knowledge of the repertoire of the kora, the 21-string harp which originated in west Africa. Sissoko has been hailed as the premier touring kora virtuoso of our time, captivating audiences worldwide with his unparalleled skill. Meanwhile, Gripper’s love of the kora set him to transcribe and record some of his greatest works.

Now, as their musical worlds collide, a vibrant tapestry of sound will emerge, weaving together Sissoko’s 21 strings and Gripper’s six, birthing a groundbreaking African string theory, rich in complexity and innovation. Where: The Playhouse Drama Theatre. When: Friday, June 14, at 7pm.

Cost: R250 from Webtickets. KZN Philharmonic’s 2024 Winter Season Bronwen Forbay. Picture: Instagram Japanese maestro Yasuo Shinozaki, a long-standing favourite with the KZN Philharmonic audiences, will take to the podium for the second concert of the season this week.

In the first half of his programme, he shares the spotlight with Durban-born, US-based lyric soprano, Bronwen Forbay, who has performed for the late Nelson Mandela and Queen Elizabeth II. Forbay’s legions of fans will be delighted to welcome her “back home”, to perform a selection of arias. Tchaikovsky’s five-movement “Symphony No 3” rounds off the evening on a high.

Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: Thursday, June 13. Cost: Tickets cost R50 and are available from Quicket.

“Let’s Band Together” Young orchestral musicians between the ages of 10 and 20 will have the opportunity to spend a day working with professional players and to learn what it is like to be part of an orchestra in the “Let’s Band Together” initiative. This project is a joint venture between the KZN Youth orchestra and The South African Society of Music Teachers (SASMT) committees.

Young musicians will have sectional tuition with professionals from the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra and will put five pieces together, which will culminate in a concert. The initiative is funded by the Mzansi orchestra, Friends of Music and the KZN Performing Arts Trust. Where: Clifton School in Morningside.

When: Saturday, June 15, at 3.30pm. Cost: R50. Booking through Quicket. COMING SOON

“Dream On, A Poppins Tale of Joseph” About 170 children aged 5 to 19, from more than 50 schools throughout KZN will be participating in the 2024 annual Young Performers Project (YPP). The jukebox musical, “Dream On, A Poppins Tale of Joseph” will feature a pastiche of musical theatre numbers from the biggest cast yet.

The show comes to the Playhouse Opera Theatre from July 5 to 14. The production is being directed by Durban director and choreographer, Daisy Spencer. The production team includes musical direction by Des Govender, choreography by Simone Mann, set design by Chris Taylor, costume design by Kathy Singery, lighting by Dylan Heath and sound by Anthony Govender. Kyran Taylor will reprises his role of Joseph.

Songs include “Any Dream Will Do”, “Close Every Door” and “Joseph’s Coat.” Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: July 5 to 14.