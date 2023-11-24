KiD X and his wife are expecting their second baby

Time has flown by for KiD X and Duduzile since the rapper first announced their marriage in March 2020. The announcement marked the beginning of a beautiful journey for the couple, and by December of the same year, they exchanged vows in a breathtaking, star-studded traditional ceremony.

And recently, in a heart-warming announcement, rapper KiD X and his wife shared the exciting news of their second pregnancy. The couple, who welcomed their first child in 2021, are now eagerly anticipating the arrival of another bundle of joy. KiD X, known for his lyrical prowess, took to Instagram to post snapshots of their pregnancy photo shoot.

The images captured the couple radiating happiness and love, showcasing a beautiful celebration of the forthcoming addition to their family. The caption accompanying the post melted hearts. It read: "God's love manifested 😭 I thank you mamakhe @duduchili 😻♥️✨️✨️✨️." View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiD X™️ (@kidxsa) Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, sharing in the joy of the expanding family.

The couple's journey into parenthood has been a source of inspiration for many. South African rapper Kwesta also gave his well wishes. @KwestaDaKAR wrote: “Brace✌🏾Congratulations Mahlangu 🙌🏾❤️.” @The kick Bab’ uX 🥶 said: “Congratulations to the family ♥️.”