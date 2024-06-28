Kim Kardashian to executive produce new show

The 43-year-old beauty has joined forces with Emma Roberts, her showbiz pal, to help to make a new series called “Calabasas”. During an appearance on “The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw”, Roberts shared: “Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called 'Calabasas'.

“We have the amazing Marlene King, who did 'Pretty Little Liars' as our showrunner. I'm obsessed with her and 'Pretty Little Liars'. I remember seeing that show and being like, 'I wish I was on that show.' It was just so cool and so fun.” Roberts, 33, is hugely excited about the project. However, she's trying her best to remain tight-lipped about the series. Speaking about the new show, she said: “I mean, there's not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, 'The O.C.' and I think that if we do this right, it'll be a little 'The O.C.', a little 'Pretty Little Liars'.

“Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots.” Roberts and Kardashian previously worked together on “American Horror Story”. The actress subsequently admitted that she relished the experience of working with Kardashian.

She told “Extra”: “She’s amazing, she’s a pro. She’s one of the most prepared people I’ve ever worked with and she’s just chill. I love her so much!” Kardashian actually took some acting lessons before she appeared on the TV show. The reality star also insisted that she was fully committing herself to the project.