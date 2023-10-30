Kim Kardashian's spine-chilling Halloween decor faces backlash

You know how it goes with the Kardashians – they're all about those over-the-top holiday decorations. It's like a family tradition, with everyone trying to outshine each other in the decoration game. In a recent Instagram post, Kim Kardashian shared a video clip of her Halloween decorations this year and the followers think she went too far... again.

Despite the holiday's eerie reputation, there was something undeniably unsettling about that video clip. It appears that even in the midst of this spooky season, not everyone was on board with Kim's display of the grim and grotesque. Her followers, always ready to comment, just couldn't resist pointing out that maybe, just maybe, she was floating in her own little bubble of "out of touch from reality."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) It seems like many viewers are expressing their concerns in the comment section, highlighting the recent Hamas and Israeli attacks and suggesting that Kim should be using her platform to share more valuable and insightful content, especially during such a critical time. One wrote: “Kim, Palestine is getting carpet bombed. Maybe post some Armenian / Palestinian genocide solidarity content right now instead? Or a message of ceasefire?” While another said: “You guys went too far, it’s actually uncomfortable to watch.