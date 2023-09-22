‘King of Pop Michael Jackson Tribute’ kicks off Heritage Day festivities

Cape Town’s premier entertainment lifestyle and entertainment venue, West End, Rylands Estate, Exquisite Events & Entertainment, will be hosting a Heritage Day celebration party. Dantanio Goodman, arguably the world’s No.1 Michael Jackson Tribute Show artist, will be the headline act. The event will also feature the multi-talented Shadley Schroeder and internationally-renowned Mujahid George.

The event pays tribute to one of the world’s most celebrated artists, Michael Jackson, whose music has stood the test of time across all ages and genres. Adding to the festivities will be an “Old School Party” in true West End style. Proceeds from the event will be utilised for community upliftment projects, including feeding scheme programmes under the Browers Choice Community Foundation and Choice Drug Counselling Services.

Event director Rif’at Browers said: “I had the pleasure to seeing Dantanio Goodman doing the Michel Jackson Tribute Show at Artscape and it has been a goal of mine to get this talented artist to Cape Town to perform for our people with a social responsibility opportunity derived from the event”. He added: “Shadley Schroeder has developed into one of the finest and most entertaining artists in Cape Town, producing shows that became household names. “His vibrant performances and incredible showmanship makes in a talent that I appreciate to work with.

“Mujahid George is undoubtedly my favourite Cape Town artist and is the youngest ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ of the ‘Choice Drug Counselling Services’. “His passion for creating memorable moments for his adoring audiences across the globe has become legendary.” Entry is R100 at the door. Doors open at 8pm. Ladies pay half price before 10pm.

For more information on the event, contact Browers at 061 441 4411 or West End / Galaxy. For reserved bookings contact Sidney Oliver at 021 6379027. DRIFTcity. Picture: Supplied DRIFTCity DRIFTCity is back. The combination of the cultural significance of the Grand Parade, overlooked by the historic City Hall and The Castle of Good Hope, and the adrenaline-pumping excitement, makes #DC23 the ideal Sunday destination for motorsport enthusiasts.

This annual Cape Town event continues to gain both local and international attention and credibility. With each driver bringing their own signature style to this event, the electric atmosphere of DRIFTCity is unmatched. Drivers go head-to-head with one goal in mind and that is to win the title of DRIFTCity Champion 2023.

The event promises to push the boundaries of what’s possible on the track, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. While drifting is the main drawcard, there is so much more on offer as DRIFTCity features a lifestyle exhibition area with SMME exhibitors showcasing their industry-related products; along with go-karts, food village, kids’ fun zone, spectator ride-alongs and a world-class car show. Where: Grand Parade, Cape Town.

When: September 24 . Gates open at 11am. Cost: General Access Standing @ R150 (Computicket)/R170 (At the gate). Grandstand Seating – unreserved @ R280. Dr Boogie. Picture: Supplied “Urban Unsung”

An exciting new series of online documentaries, “Urban Unsung”, will be chronicling and celebrating urban icons who have made a remarkable impact on local pop culture and often also influenced broader civil society. These unsung legends have seldom received any meaningful formal recognition. The initiative conceptualised by Calvin Peters aka Uncle Cal, a legend of urban pop culture, intends to pay tribute and preserve the legacy of our forgotten heroes and heroines.

Of course, with it being Heritage Month, September is the ideal time for the launch of the Urban Unsung Series, this will also be a fundraising drive towards kick-starting the “Urban Unsung” series. The event features Theo Watt (ex Rockets), Fanatics SA, DJ Nigel, DJ Ice, as well as DJ Graham who will have a karaoke session on the side. Where: Club Letrax in Pacaltsdorp.

When: September 24. Cost: R100 via Webtickets. Club Galaxy. Picture: Supplied “The Real OG Bottle Party”

For one night only, Club Galaxy Presents “The Real OG Bottle Party”, featuring the OG DJs of Cape Town spinning all the jams you love to hear. The line up includes Dr Jules, DJ Portia, Nivan Bell, Clint Supreme, Luda-Ash and DJ Fadiel. Dress up in your finest smart casual outfits. Where: Club Galaxy.

When: September 24. Cost: R100 at the door. DJ Rollstoel. Picture: Craig Corker Photography “Level Up”

Its about to be a party of note as the long weekend rings in with the “Level Up” event, featuring the likes of Twinzspin, DJ Rollstoel, Dr Jules and DJ Mickz. Where: Hanover Street, Grandwest. When: September 23