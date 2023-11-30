King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands honours Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah’s star continues to rise. The former host of “The Daily Show” was recently awarded the 2023 Erasmus Prize by the reigning monarch King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. The South African-born comedian is the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965.

The prize comes with a cash award of €150,000 (about R3 million) and it is awarded annually to a person or institution that has made an exceptional contribution to the humanities, the social sciences or the arts in the framework of European cultural traditions. The jury awarded the prize to Noah for his inspired contribution to the theme of this year’s prize “In Praise of Folly”. “With his talent for sharp, linguistic and inclusive political comedy, the jury found that Noah upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’,” read a statement from the Royal House Of The Netherlands.

In his speech at the ceremony, King Willem-Alexander praised Noah for being a “master of the liberating laugh”. “His work builds bridges between continents, cultures and generations. An impressive achievement at a time when we’re all too eager to stay in our comfort zone and in our echo chamber. “As patron of the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation, I’m proud that we’re celebrating our sixty-fifth birthday with such a young, inspiring laureate from South Africa.”

A proud Noah took to social media to thank the Netherlands for the prize. Along with pictures, he wrote on X: “Thank you for the warm welcome Netherlands! 🇳🇱 It was truly an honour to be awarded the 2023 Erasmus Prize!! 🙏🏽 He also thanked the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation, King Willem-Alexander and the Royal Family, among others.

“Humberto Tan, for the delightful conversation and lastly, everyone that attended last night in Amsterdam!! 🙏🏽.” South Africans took to social media to share their delight at Noah’s latest success. @derrickjoko said: “Congratulations Trevor and you represent us very well 🙏.”