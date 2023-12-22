K.O claps back at Nota: ‘Satan I rebuke you!’

While festive cheer is in the air, infamous X troll Nota Baloyi took to the platform to start a beef with award-winning music artist, K.O. It all started when the “Sete” hitmaker shared his up and down career battles and triumphs with his fans and followers before wishing them happy holidays.

He posted: “Watching my career in real time might give the impression that this sh*t easy. “Easy to undermine the fact that I came out hot wt the group, took off as a solo act, fell off and got hated for a min, did the impossible when I came back and obliterated the skeptics. “I’m humbly in an island of my own if we talking longevity and career span in the game. RIP #Mega. You don’t have to agree, your disdain changes nothing. Happy holidays 🫶.”

I’m humbly in… pic.twitter.com/91BHkUvkms — K.O (@MrCashtime) December 21, 2023 It didn’t take long before Boloyi commented: “Not forgetting you watched CCTV footage of your precious little brother get given a wedgie while your so-called friend & co-collaborator got lined outside one of your favourite Durban hangout spots. “Posting RIP’s like your own blood failed at the job you got for him. Unes’nyama!” Not forgetting you watched CCTV footage of your precious little brother get given a wedgie while your so-called friend & co-collaborator got lined outside one of your favourite Durban hangout spots… Posting RIP’s like your own blood failed at the job you got for him. Unes’nyama! — MORAL Authority (@lavidaNOTA) December 21, 2023 Things got even hotter when K.O fired back at Nota, calling him “Satan” and a “sickly demented man”.

“Satan I rebuke you!,” wrote Mr Cashtime, “You appropriated a man’s tragic passing for relevance, a man who condemned your whole existence before he passed. “It’s documented. Then proceeded to spew disgusting lies about me and everyone you maliciously and falsely accused. “You sickly demented man! No matter how hard you pray to the devil you worship your lies will never miraculously turn into truth. Hell awaits you lil demon 🔥.“

X users got in on the action. @BlaqMarvl commented: “Iy, this one is for the archives.” Iy, this one is for the archives. pic.twitter.com/A0ZV4QN6tR — BlaqMarvl (@BlaqMarvl) December 22, 2023 @Khanyile_Luazy said: “What does Nota do? Besides trying to get the spotlight every time🤨.”