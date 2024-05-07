K.O set to drop a new single featuring Maglera Doe Boy

Renowned South African musician K.O is gearing up to drop his second song of the year so far. The award-winning rapper recently took to social media to announce that he will be releasing a new single, that features rising star, Maglera Doe Boy on Friday, May 10.

According to a statement, “together they will unleash a dynamic collaboration that showcases their rapping talents and lyrical finesse.” Titled “Let me cook”, the single is already generating buzz online with tantalising teasers also released on social media. K.O teased the song on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “K.O x @magleradoeboy #letmecook 10/05/24”.

Fans took to the comments to request that the song be released as soon as possible. "Why not tomorrow 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote @caiphusquinton. K.O and Doe Boy's union on "Let me cook" has sent ripples of excitement through Mzansi's music scene.

One fan posted: "The duo we never knew we needed.😭😍🔥🔥." Another fan wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is gonna be fiiiiireeeeeeee fo sho, I know K.O ain't gonna leave Maglera kill him with a verse just like that🔥🔥🔥." The press statement added that their collaboration is a "meeting of minds and talents that promises to set a new standard for hip hop excellence."