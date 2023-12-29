Independent Online
K.O trolled for using Mbongeni Ngema tribute post for clout

Rapper K.O. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Award-winning rapper K.O has clapped back at trolls on X who said that he is looking for attention after his recent tweet.

In paying tribute to industry legend Mbongeni Ngema, the “Sete” hitmaker took to X to share how Ngema inspired him musically.

“Wow! I recently recorded a love song I was aiming to release in Feb inspired by #MbongeniNgema, possibly with him in the video. Yohh 💔 Rest well legend 🙏🏾,” he wrote.

However, X users felt that K.O was using Ngema’s death for clout.

@Streetlighter98 wrote: “Just say RIP and move on with your life.Thanks ✌.”

“Lol Skhanda Gawd, this not about you man, imali isiqala ukukwenza uCassper, I don’t know what’s going on with OG’s even MA-e I saw him doing uncharacteristic things for the gram,” said @brazovill.

@LoitLucky simply shared: “🧢 🧢 🧢 🧢 🧢 📸 😂 📸 😂.”

The responses seemed to have touched a nerve and soon K.O responded to @LoitLucky: “The roll out was locked down two months ago sh*t face, check with @SonyMusicAfrica. You never seen me cap for no attention.. Nidakwa kabi nina thinking you know everything about our lives.”

He continued to explain to X users that he did not work with Ngema but was instead inspired by Ngema’s previous work and wanted his co-sign.

When another X user asked K.O if he was going to release the track he said he made with the late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes at the time of his death in February.

K.O responded: “My plan was to start 2024 with it but all plans need to align with Mega’s family wishes first. I gotta respect that 🙏🏾.”

