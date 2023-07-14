‘Kokkedoor Vuur & Vlam’ turns up the heat in a bid to crown SA’s braai champ

The new show is set to air from July 27 and introduces 20 contestants from across South Africa, who will put their best tongs forward to showcase their braai skills.

KykNET says goodbye to “Die Real Housewives of Die Wynlande” and welcomes new reality cooking show, “Kokkedoor Vuur & Vlam”.

From the braai grids of Aggeneys, Oudtshoorn, Wellington and Stillbaai to Malmesbury and Cradock, viewers can look forward to an array for personalities to bring the heat.

Among the list of contestants are a dog breeder, chartered accountant, former air-hostess and a preacher; so you’re sure to be spoilt for choice when it comes to the cooking.

The show will be setting a challenge for viewers to see the traditional braaiers go up against the more modern braaiers in a bid to be crowned and awarded the ultimate title of “Kokkedoor Vuur & Vlam champion”.