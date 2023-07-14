‘Kokkedoor Vuur & Vlam’ turns up the heat in a bid to crown SA’s braai champ

KykNET says goodbye to “Die Real Housewives of Die Wynlande” and welcomes new reality cooking show, “Kokkedoor Vuur & Vlam”.
The new show is set to air from July 27 and introduces 20 contestants from across South Africa, who will put their best tongs forward to showcase their braai skills.
From the braai grids of Aggeneys, Oudtshoorn, Wellington and Stillbaai to Malmesbury and Cradock, viewers can look forward to an array for personalities to bring the heat.
Among the list of contestants are a dog breeder, chartered accountant, former air-hostess and a preacher; so you’re sure to be spoilt for choice when it comes to the cooking.
The show will be setting a challenge for viewers to see the traditional braaiers go up against the more modern braaiers in a bid to be crowned and awarded the ultimate title of “Kokkedoor Vuur & Vlam champion”.
The show will also unpack the various types of braai masters including the “Onthoubraaier” – a person passionate about traditional dishes, but does not have formal chef training or professional experience.
They have been selected for their skill as home cook and their knowledge of dishes from days gone by.
And then there’s the “Kinkelbraaier“ – those selected for their qualifications and/or experience in a recognised restaurant or professional kitchen.
Contestants will be judged by seasoned professionals including award-winning chef Bertus Basson and braai expert Kobus Botha, while several food and product specialists, as well as well-known personalities, will make appearances throughout the season.
This series, filmed in the picturesque coastal town of Stilbaai in the Overberg, airs at 8pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144).