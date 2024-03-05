Kool & The Gang to tour SA this November

Experience the legendary sounds of Kool & the Gang as they embark on their South African tour this November.
Hosted by Big Concerts in partnership with 702, KFM 94.5, CapeTalk, and supported by 947, the Grammy Award-winning group will grace the stage at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, on November 28 and the SunBet Arena, Time Square, on November 30.
Formed in 1969, Kool & the Gang have left their mark in music history with timeless hits. With two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards and a collection of 31 gold and platinum albums, they stand as one of the most influential R&B groups of all time.
From their humble beginnings in Jersey City to their global stardom, Kool & the Gang have captivated audiences with their soulful melodies.
Classics such as “Funky Stuff”, “Hollywood Swinging” and “Jungle Boogie” defined the sound of the 1970s, while the 1980s brought chart-toppers like “Celebration” and “Get Down On It”.
Kool & the Gang is admired and loved by fans for their versatility. They effortlessly blend elements of funk, soul, jazz and pop, creating a unique sound that appeals to a diverse audience.
Their performances are known to be legendary, characterised by high energy, addictive sound, and audience engagement.
Their musical influence transcends generations, with their songs sampled by artists spanning various genres, from Madonna to the Beastie Boys. Their impact is undeniable.
Kool & the Gang’s music has had a profound cultural influence, spreading far beyond their own fan base. With infectious rhythms and catchy melodies, their music has left a lasting imprint on the music industry and continues to inspire new generations of artists,
Their music has appealed to a wide range of age groups over the years, but their prime audience demographic tends to be individuals who grew up during the 1970s and 1980s. This includes the Baby Boomer generation and Generation X.
So, are you ready to hop in a time machine and make memories? Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster.co.za from March 8 at 9am.