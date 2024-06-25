‘Kosha’ promises to be a powerful and transformative theatre experience

Mzansi dancers are getting ready to set the Playhouse stage on fire with the much-anticipated theatre production, “Kosha.” Presented by the Anubhava School of Dance, the performance will see 18 dances and on-stage musicians from different backgrounds, cultures and traditions come together to showcase a blend of classical, traditional and contemporary dance forms, for two shows only on Saturday, June 29.

Durban based dancers: (L to R) Manesh Maharaj, Priyen Naidoo, Casey Swales. Picture: Anubhava School of Dance. According to Nikita Ranchod of the Anubhava School of Dance, the production draws its inspiration from the Hindu philosophy of Vedanta, specifically the Panchakoshas. “The Panchakoshas are five veils of energetic layers. These layers are envisioned as swirling sheaths of fabric, each wrapping around the next, obscuring the true self,” Ranchod explained.. The production uses these concepts to examine and awaken deeper states of awareness on the path to self-realisation.

She said: “By understanding each Kosha (body, breath, mind, intellect and bliss) from the densest to the most subtle, the production aims to inspire self-awareness and self-confidence, offering hope and resilience amidst societal challenges.” She added that the ultimate mission of the production was to raise human consciousness through the performing arts. Dance forms including African folk, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, ballet and modern contemporary styles, will be performed by a range of dancers.

They include Casey Swales, Gabriel Youngstar, Devinaa Morar, Priyen Naidoo, Harshali Naik, Manesh Maharaj, Tanisha Ravjee and Yashmay Naidoo. Meanwhile, the production’s music will be performed by Isaiselvamani Sri Karthiegasen Pillay, Rajive Mohan, Tansen Nepaul, Zawadi Yamungu, Kirthan Pillay, Vitesh Surujbally, Shamand Maharaj and Veedhern Punwasi. Gabriel Youngstar. Picture: Anubhava School of Dance. "Kosha“ was first staged in April 2021 at the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre in Johannesburg. It received critical acclaim and multiple standing ovations.

Since then, “Kosha” has been re-imagined and has been in the making for two years. “The production was extended from its original construct of a Bharatnatyam Margam (South Indian Classical Dance repertoire) to a multicultural showcase.” “After researching, bringing together the musical compositions and choreographing, this extension reflects a broader and more inclusive approach to dance, incorporating various cultural and contemporary styles to enrich the performance and its impact,” said Ranchod.

Dance, music and theatre-lovers attending the show can expect to feast their eyes on a rich and diverse performance. “The production also includes live music performances featuring instruments and styles from various cultures. “The production promises to be a powerful and transformative experience, raising human consciousness through the arts and offering a deeper understanding of oneself.

In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the show will go towards the Wentworth Foundation, which aids indigent children born with facial deformities. “This noble cause adds an additional layer of significance to the event, making it a meaningful and impactful experience for all attendees,” ended Ranchod. Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre.

When: Saturday, June 29, at 2pm and 6pm. Cost: R190 to R220. Tickets can be purchased from Webtickets. KZN Philharmonic’s 2024 Winter Season

Dr Ben Schoeman. Picture: Instagram. The KZN Philharmonic Orchestra wraps up its 2024 Winter Season, with its final concert taking place on Thursday, June 27, at the Playhouse Opera. The evening opens with the rarely heard “Concert Overture” by trailblazing female Swedish composer Elfrida Andrée (1841 – 1929) – a musician, composer and advocate of women’s rights. Then Russian-born maestro, Daniel Raiskin will be on the podium conducting an eclectic programme.

The centre piece of this production will be Beethoven’s richly nuanced “Piano Concerto No 4” performed by South African pianist, Dr Ben Schoeman, a senior lecturer in piano and musicology at the University of Pretoria, where he also received the Laureate Award. He has served as a jury member at national and international competitions, is a Steinway Artist and has won multiple awards in South Africa and internationally. Best known for his Peer Gynt and Holberg Suites as well as his iconic A minor piano concerto, Edvard Grieg’s rarely performed Symphony in C minor, is a work of considerable mystique and vast sonic contrasts. It may well prove to be the revelation of the season.

Bongani Tembe, KZN Philharmonic’s chief executive and artistic director said: “As always, we have been really proud of, and thoroughly enjoyed, our concert season following the grand traditions of our long-running ‘World Symphony Series,’ in which celebrated guest stars join our dedicated orchestral musicians in creating many hours of musical enchantment. “The season dovetails with our continued commitment to community engagement and skills transfer among new-generation artists and learners.” Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre in Durban Central.