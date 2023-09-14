Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango: ‘Stroke is very challenging, especially as an artist’

Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango (real name Thokozani Ndlovu) suffered a minor stroke in 2022 and has taken the decision to raise awareness about stroke and help reduce the stigma associated with the condition. The “Bayang'sukela” hitmaker told Independent Media Lifestyle his experiences with the disease inspired him to educate people about the risk factors, warning signs, and preventive measures associated with strokes.

Derrango mentioned that he had to make changes to his lifestyle to ensure a full recovery. This includes being more mindful of his diet and overall health. “I wasn't able to attend certain events. Many things have changed around me and I no longer just eat anything,” he said. He pointed out that strokes can affect people of all ages, dispelling the misconception that they are primarily a concern for older individuals.

“It can be found on anyone. I just want people to know that it's not for only old people even young people as well. “Let's take care of ourselves and start eating well. Yes, we survive as people who had a stroke. The singer added that sharing his personal journey may serve as a reminder that the road to recovery may require patience, resilience and a strong support system.

“Stroke is very challenging as you need to adjust and depend on someone. It has been a long journey for me especially as an artist.” “I want people to know that they must take their health seriously. I'm a living example that you can come back from this.” Derrango has founded the “Road to Full Recovery” initiative, in an effort to raise awareness about stroke survivors and inspire hope in those facing similar challenges.