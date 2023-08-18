Kwesta celebrates legacy tour victory, thanks fans for their love

Rapper Kwesta is on a high following his recently held concert at The Big Top Arena, Carnival City. “The 16th Bar Legacy Tour” was held in celebration of him celebrating 16 years in the music industry and featured tailor-made performances of some of South Africa’s most loved songs.

He also called upon some of the best musical talents in the country, like Cassper Nyovest, Okmalumkoolkat, Thabsie, Skwatta Kamp and Ma-E, to perform with him on stage, and kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. Still basking from the success, the “Spirit” hitmaker took to Instagram to show appreciation to not only his fans but the other artists and team that made the concert spell-bounding. “What do I even say? I’ve been here 16 years. Been at the bottom, been in the middle, been at the top. With all the accolades I have, none means more to me than your hearts,” he said.

He continued: “Some rapper once said.. ‘Fcuk the charts, get their hearts cos the love is the only real treasure we own’. On this night of #The16thBar 8 years - after that line - You proved him right and gave me your hearts. I can only hope I show you enough of mine. Thank you for everything.” He went on to take everyone, “To the artists that graced the stage.. To those that didn’t get to because of communication glitches.. To those that came and still stuck around even when we were running out of time.. Thank you and I love you for that sh*t. “I didn’t do this alone.. I mean did you hear the band? The brass piece? The strings? Did you see the lighting? The graphics? The BV’s? The choir? The dancers? The hosts? Geez bro!! Did you see that stage???

I didn’t do this alone.. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.. You guys know yourselves.. You soldiered for me and I love you for it. What do I even say? Thank You 🙏🏾.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by KwestaDaKAR (@kwestadakar) Admiring his achievement, “Pass 'n Special” hitmaker, KiD X took to the comments to write: “Historic Night ! Honoured to have been a part of it. 🙏🏾♥️✨️✨️✨️.” Comedian David Kau wrote: “You just Say Thank you and keep doing what you do Best! Thank God and your Ancestors, and everyone who’s supported you all those years, the ones you know and the ones you don’t see or know.