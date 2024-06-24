Lady Du named as streaming giant's top female amapiano artist

South African musician and businesswoman Lady Du, was recently named as the top female artist on Amapiano Grooves by Spotify. Apart from making music, Lady Du is also making moves in the beauty world. Last year, she launched her beauty salon in Kwa-Thema, Springs, called Wawa La Beauty and is now set to expand her empire with the introduction of a second outlet.

On her birthday, May 17, the musician, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, released her EP, “Underrated.” The musical offering is a tribute to her journey, resilience and heritage. Inspired by her grandfather and the obstacles she’s overcome, each track reflects her personal wins and celebrates her roots. Meanwhile, as she was awarded the accolade by the streaming giant, the amapiano star took to Instagram to share this achievement with her fans.