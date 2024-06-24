Lady Du named as streaming giant's top female amapiano artist

South African musician and businesswoman Lady Du, was recently named as the top female artist on Amapiano Grooves by Spotify.
Apart from making music, Lady Du is also making moves in the beauty world. Last year, she launched her beauty salon in Kwa-Thema, Springs, called Wawa La Beauty and is now set to expand her empire with the introduction of a second outlet.
On her birthday, May 17, the musician, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, released her EP, “Underrated.”
The musical offering is a tribute to her journey, resilience and heritage. Inspired by her grandfather and the obstacles she’s overcome, each track reflects her personal wins and celebrates her roots.
Meanwhile, as she was awarded the accolade by the streaming giant, the amapiano star took to Instagram to share this achievement with her fans.
“Here’s to all the artists that feel like they are not seen!!! All the artists that do everything themselves, artists that build silently making sure their catalogue is big 😭😭😭😭😭, my catalogue has made me the highest streamed female on @spotifyafrica amapiano grooves 😭😭😭😭,” she posted.
“I don’t take any credit I give it all to God!!!!!! You said you’ll never leave me nor forsake me 😭😭😭😭😭 I’ve been crying since I’m on my knees father I thank you.”
She added: “If you ever felt like giving up, please don’t, people are always watching, my tears are of the pain and sacrifices I had to make to really push myself. yesterday I was sitting on the table with people that made me feel loved 😭😭😭😭.
“I didn’t even know I was getting an award, a big one Futhi😭😭😭😭 I honoured an invite from Spotify 😭😭😭😭 ganti yho.”
Lady Du is proof that when you hustle hard and stay true to yourself, good things happen. Her journey from making beats to building a beauty empire, continues to inspire her fans.