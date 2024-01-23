Lady Du on her mental health battle: ‘I thank God every single day for saving my life’

In a recent revelation that sheds light on the silent struggles faced by public figures, Lady Du, the “uZuma YiStar” hitmaker and businesswoman from South Africa, shared that she battled with suicidal thoughts three years ago. The artist credited a young woman, now an integral part of her Wawa Beauty company, with saving her life during this challenging period.

Lady Du reflected on her journey and shared how the support of a compassionate individual played a pivotal role in her recovery. The woman, who currently assists in managing Lady Du's thriving “Wawa Beauty” enterprise, became a beacon of hope during the singer's darkest moments. She wrote: “As I was praying now, it hit me, 3 years ago on this day I tried taking my life, this young lady here and her sister saved my life. I was literally going through a lot in life I became a coward.

“The reason I praise God every single day of my life and I live such a simple life is because I was given a second chance, in that second chance God showed up personally and changed my whole life. “One thing I take pride in doing is thanking people that played a part in my life, she now runs my business it’s nothing compared to what she did for me but may God continue to bless her. ❤️❤️❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by LADYDU (@ladydu_sa) “Lesson of life, when you feel like everything is falling apart, that’s when God is at work. If I came out strong you can pull yourself out of it and let God direct you.

“The devil is always waiting to find you weak. I say this every single day, I live to serve God no one else. I thank God every single day for saving my life. I wouldn’t be here doing such great things. I’m living my purpose and that’s the biggest gift.“ As 2024 unfolded, Lady Du took a moment to express her gratitude for the significant milestones she has achieved. Not only has she successfully realised her ambitious goals but she also announced that her properties were now paid off.

She acknowledged that her unwavering diligence and determination had borne fruit, marking a turning point in her life. Lady Du’s openness about her own struggles serves as a powerful reminder that even celebrities, seemingly living glamorous lives, face their own battles. Her revelation comes at a time when mental health awareness is gaining prominence, with public figures increasingly using their platforms to destigmatise mental health issues.