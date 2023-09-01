Lady X on embracing her spiritual gift: ‘I was born a sangoma’

Xolisa Mvula, best known as Lady X, is embarking on a profound and sacred journey to become a sangoma. The path involves embracing her calling and gift as a spiritual healer, which she believes she had from birth.

The “Igugu Lam” hitmaker says that accepting her calling as a sangoma came naturally to her because she believes she was destined to follow this path. “I was born a sangoma,” Lady X says. “It wasn’t difficult accepting this journey because I have known for a while what my future holds and so has my mother.

“She sat me down one day and told me that she knew when I was in her womb that uphethe umtana wabantu abadala (she was carrying a child of the ancestors). “She told me last year that my calling was coming and that I should be ready and she started preparing for it.” Lady X understands that it involves not only a spiritual transformation but also a restructure of her life and responsibilities.

“The part that is not easy is the change that comes with this blessing and journey because you have no control over your life anymore. I have to adapt every day and understand that it comes with my gift.” Lady X reassures her fans that her gift will not interfere with her music career but it will enhance it. She says her creative process has changed since accepting the gift. Melodies and lyrics come to her in dreams.

"The ancestors have planned this journey way before I was born but now, I'm blessed because I feel a sense of calm with regard to my music career because I am guided by my ancestors. "My melodies and lyrics now come to me in my dreams and in the most beautiful and serene moments that leave me smiling, filled with joy, peace and overwhelming happiness. She is learning to understand her guides – the spiritual entities that are helping her.