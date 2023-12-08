Langa Mavuso announced as the support act for ‘An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway’

Award-winning musician Langa Mavuso has been confirmed as the opening act for Grammy-award-winning American singer, Lalah Hathaway, on her upcoming South African tour. The “Angel” singer announced “An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway” earlier this year, with three concerts in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town in 2024.

From serenading dignitaries at prestigious gatherings like the South African State of the Nation Gala Dinner to his own sold out national tours and concert appearances, Mavuso’s urban-soul genre of music will complement Hathaway’s various mix of R&B, jazz and pop. Mavuso said: “I have always admired Miss Hathaway’s incredible talents. To open her South African concerts is beyond any dream I could ever have imagined.” Tony Feldman of Showtime Management, the event company responsible for bringing Hathaway to SA, said that audiences were in for an evening of musical bliss.

Marees Bostander, head of Brand Strategy and Sponsorships at Liberty, added that South African musicians were on par with the best around the globe. The music icon, who has collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg, and Esperanza Spalding, will take to the stage on Friday, January 19, followed by an 8pm concert on Saturday, January 20, at 8pm and a 6pm concert on Sunday, January 21, at Montecasino in Johannesburg. Hathaway will then head down to the Western Cape for a performance at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens on January 27 at 7pm.