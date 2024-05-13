Lasizwe reflects on all-star cast for ‘Awkward Dates’

LASIZWE Dambuza is riding the crest of success crashing over his YouTube show, “Awkward Dates”. The show, which he launched last year, takes viewers on a wild ride as the renowned media personality dines with celebrities.

Following a similar format to the UK’s Amelia Dimoldenberg’s “Chicken Shop Date”, “Awkward Dates” adds some local spice to with the dating show. And if you needed any proof of its popularity, just scroll through his Instagram. He dropped a pic showing off the personalities who’ve graced his show – 35 of them since day one. Needless to say, fans lost their minds.

Who wouldn’t with such a juicy line-up of awkwardness waiting to be devoured. The comedic influencer thanked his fans and colleagues for their support. “Dear @awkward_dates, you are growing my baby! 🥺❤️ I am so proud of you! WHO NEXT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE ON THE SHOW, TAG THEM BELOW! (We are making a list) ❤️🥺

"Thank you to everyone who is watching Awkward Dates every week! We have consistently pushed 35 episodes to date! ❤️🥺! I appreciate and love you all! ILYSM," he said. These 35 eps include various celebs including Unathi Nkayi, Mmusi Maimane, Maps Maponyane, Thando Thabethe and many more. infinite67_ said: "I would faint and lay on the floor if you have @princekaybee_sa over 😭"

_its.sippy said: “@lebo_rampedi this would be such a funny episode.” He gave fans a sneak peek into his date with Channel O presenter and musician, Tshego Koke, and it seems things went smoothly. Taking to social media, Dambuza said: “When you find your type who loves sleep as much as you do”

One fan @siyo_maxhakana said: "I've been waiting for this one 😂😂❤️." @skayzenbae said: "Yhuu the chemistry in the room 🙌🏽🔥." "Really enjoyed watching it 😍😍😍😢," @princess_omuhle_mseleku said.