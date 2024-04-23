Lasizwe’s birthday surprise leaves his brother in tears

Lasizwe Dambuza sure knows how to make his brother's birthday special! These two have a bond that goes beyond just being siblings; they're best friends. Whether it's on their reality show or in everyday life, you can see the love they have for each other.

On Mcunu’s birthday, Lasizwe pulled out all the stops, surprising him with a big-screen TV and speakers at a mall, which left Lungile in awe and drove him to tears. “SURPRISEEE!!!!!!! Happy Birthday @lungilemcunu_ !!!!!! I love you soooo much my brother!” the content creator wrote. Mcunu responded to the post: “Yoh ntwana wam! From the bottom my heart! Mfana Ngiyabonga 😭😭😭😭😭 yoh!”

The brothers were seen standing and conversing in a shopping mall when a big-sized television and home speakers were rolled before them, leaving Mcunu speechless and in tears. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe) @angelbusimchunu commented: “The way I love your relationship guys, it’s so beautiful to witness it 🥹🥹❤️❤️The way I love your relationship guys, it’s so beautiful to witness it 🥹🥹❤️❤️” @jvdestylist commented: “The soft Lungile is my favorite 😢🙌❤️ happy birthday brazo”

“I cried, that hug was it…it broke me😭😭😭😭 happy belated birthday @lungilemcunu_ uthando eninalo for each other is felt from miles away😍,” @sibiyanokuphila wrote. But that's not all that's keeping Lasizwe busy these days. Besides being a big name on social media, he's also making a difference offline. As a recognized influencer across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, he's on a mission to support underprivileged students.

His latest stop was at the Central University of Technology, Bloemfontein, where he gifted a deserving student with a brand-new laptop. According to Lasizwe, it's rooted in his own experiences growing up. He understands firsthand the obstacles that students from disadvantaged backgrounds face, particularly when it comes to accessing resources like laptops for their studies. In an interview, Lasizwe shared that he was inspired to launch this initiative after witnessing the struggles of students in his community.