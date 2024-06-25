Last chance to let ‘Hollywood’ sweep you off your feet

The Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA) is rolling out the red carpet for “Hollywood”, their blockbuster dance extravaganza. The production kicked off in the Mother City last week and is now heading into its final days where theatregoers are invited to witness their spectacular dance routines.

“Get ready to be swept off your feet as ‘Hollywood’ takes you through its most iconic genres, from the Golden Age of cinema and film noir to modern-day rom-coms,” the producers explained. “Plus, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at the real Hollywood—the highs, the lows and the sacrifices of chasing fame.” After last year’s smash hit, “Vintage Jukebox”, LAMTA's annual dance show is a must-see.

“Hollywood” boasts a star-studded line-up of choreography from some of South Africa's finest talents, such as LAMTA alums Anna Olivier and Naoline Quinzin, who performed in the stage production of “Spring Awakening”. The duo will be joined on stage by a powerhouse team which includes Jared Schaedler, Duane Alexander, Brigitte Reeve Taylor and Michelle Reid. Sven Eric Muller, Zoë Aldridge, Ashley Searle, Robin van Wyk, Chesney Stanfield and Emile Petersen round off the cast.

“Expect a feast for the eyes with every number,” the producers added. Theatre news publication “Broadway World” praised the show, noting that although it's marketed as a dance production, LAMTA consistently delivers much more. “Audiences can expect sensational singing, bold choreography and plenty of on-screen fun, with directors fully embracing the film theme,” the website said.

Reviewer Jaime Uranovsky, added: “‘Hollywood features twelve brilliant choreographers who each bring their own creative spark to the production. I loved the diversity of choreography.” “From sensual, heartbreaking dances to quirky, hilarious character pieces, ‘Hollywood contains the full spectrum of emotions and tones.” Where: The Theatre on The Bay in Camps Bay.

Where: The Theatre on The Bay in Camps Bay.

When: Runs until Saturday, June 29. All shows start at 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets cost between R150 to R250 through Webtickets. You can also book at the box office by calling: 0214383300.

Join Christopher Robin, his best friend Winnie The Pooh and all their beloved friends on a magical theatrical journey in the fictional land of the Hundred Acre Woods. The production centres around the youngster, who is faced with the reality of starting school. Robin turns to Uncle Alan and his forest companions for help in preparing for this new adventure. This family-friendly production promises theatregoers of all ages a heartwarming tale filled with dancing, singing, laughter and the timeless value of friendship.

Where: The Playhouse Theatre in Somerset West. When: Runs until Saturday, June 29.

Cost: Tickets cost R90 and can be purchased from Webtickets.

Cost: Tickets cost R90 and can be purchased from Webtickets. ‘Blonde Poison’ is written by Gail Louw and is directed by Fred Abrahamse. Picture: FACEBOOK. Blonde Poison “Blonde Poison” is a gripping solo performance set against the harrowing backdrop of the Holocaust.

The production poses the profound question: “What would I have done in her place?” This thought-provoking play urges audiences to confront their own humanity and the choices they might make under dire circumstances. Multi-award-winning actress, Fiona Ramsay, delivers a tour de force as Stella Goldschlag, a Jewish woman living illegally in war-torn Berlin, Germany.

She becomes entangled in a world of treachery and betrayal. Meanwhile, Ramsay's portrayal of this complex character, who is charismatic, charming and dangerously conflicted, has been described as “nothing short of genius”. Despite the dark subject matter, Stella's candid reflections, wry observations and moments of resilience and humour in the face of certain death, make “Blonde Poison” a must-see production as it offers a compelling exploration of moral ambiguity and survival. It was the first play that South African playwright Gail Louw, who now lives in the UK, wrote.

“Blonde Poison” was directed by multi-award-winning director Fred Abrahamse and the set was designed by the renowned Marcel Meyer. Where: The Baxter Studio at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Rondebosch. When: Runs until Saturday, June 29. All shows start at 8pm.