Lebo M is a roaring success at Hollywood Bowl's 30th anniversary celebration of ‘The Lion King in Concert’

South African Grammy-award-winning composer and producer Lebo M came full circle recently when he performed at the 30th anniversary celebration of “The Lion King in Concert” at the Hollywood Bowl. Over three decades, “The Lion King” continues to be a global phenomenon, inspiring TV series, live-action remakes in 2019 and a successful Broadway musical, and fans are eagering awaiting the prequel, “Mufasa”.

The celebration saw the animated “The Lion King” turned into an immersive live-to-film concert featuring the original 1994 film, with a live orchestra, fireworks and show-stopping vocal performances of award-winning songs from the film. Watch below: Celebrity guests included cast members from the classic 1994 animation and 2019 remakes – Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Heather Headley, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Lebo M and Nathan Lane – with special appearances by North West and Jennifer Hudson.

According to a statement, the highlight of the evening was Lebo M’s riveting performance, which showcased his great talent and illustrious discography as fans cheered for more and sang along to every song. The cast of “The Lion King in Concert”. Picture: Supplied. His historic performance included the iconic “Nants’ingonyama”, “One by One”, “Endless Night”, “King of Pride Rock” and “He Lives in You”. Lebo M said: “The 30th anniversary concert of ‘The Lion King’ at the Hollywood Bowl was a deeply personal and momentous occasion for me. It felt like coming full circle in the most magical way.”