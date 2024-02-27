Lee Cole returns to the music scene with new single, ‘Blind’

Singer-songwriter and producer Lee Cole is back on the music scene after a year, with his latest single, “Blind”. The much-anticipated track dropped on Friday, February 23.

“Blind’ is now officially yours and I couldn’t be happier. Stream it, feel it and above all I hope you connect with it. If you’re new here, welcome to the feels ❤️,” wrote Cole on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Cole (@leecolemusic) Dubbed as the Lewis Capaldi of South Africa with his confessional pop style of music, Cole’s emotionally-charged single is set to resonate with listeners by delving into the universal theme of love. The “I Don't Wanna Wait” hitmaker said: “‘Blind’ was a song that was in the works for quite some time, and revolved around the idea of vulnerability and openness in relationships.

With lyrics like, “I searched for love out there in the stars, wasn’t ready, the sun burnt me, but I’m close to heaven now I’m in your arms, but love is heavy, so keep me steady”, the song speaks of finding love and wanting to grow old together. “In this day and age, there's a growing sentiment that many people have started to hold back and not fully open up in relationships, and this song delves into that,” said Cole. Listen here:

He added: “This song is just the beginning of a beautiful and exciting journey, and I am eager to unfold it with all of you. “Your support means the world to me, and I can't wait to share this new chapter in my musical exploration.” For the past year, Cole has been working closely with Marco Gomes, founder and bassist for Prime Circle, who also doubles as his manager.

During this time, Cole has honed in his skills in song writing, producing and offering a dynamic stage presence that captivates audiences. Gomes said: “Lee’s approach to a song and his distinctive views on music set him apart in a league of his own. “His genuine nature, which I now consider a friendship, coupled with his exceptional qualities, positions him to achieve success beyond our wildest imagination.