Lee-Roy Wright makes his TV comeback as the new host of e.tv’s ‘The Morning Show’

Lee-Roy Wright returns to TV after nine years to helm e.tv’s “The Morning Show”, from 6am to 8.30am on weekdays. On returning to his first love, Wright, bubbling with excitement, said: “It’s been a long time coming. I have always said that if the right opportunity came up, I would consider it.

“And I think the universe was listening. To be honest, this all happened so fast but everything just lined up perfectly. I had initially chatted with one of the producers at ‘The Morning Show’, and something casual ended up materialising into me visiting their studios to undergo a screen test. “I was allowed to audition for the show and as soon as the director counted me down in my ear, it felt as though I had never left TV. It felt good. It felt right. I felt as though I was in my element. “Much like any audition, there’s that ‘waiting period’ before you hear from the production team whether you get the job or not. Forward to over a month later, I got a message saying that they would love to have me join the show. I was ecstatic.”

Lee-Roy Wright is chuffed to be returning to prime time TV as the host of e.tv’s ‘The Morning Show’. Picture: Supplied Of course, he is no stranger to viewers, even though some time has passed since he last appeared in front of the camera. Aside from being a presenter on “Craz-e”, he also hosted “World of Winners”, a daily live show on SABC2. He added: “TV has always been something I knew I had to do when I was much younger in my hometown of Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.

“I knew that I could do it and I made sure that years later I made it happen when I hosted my very first show, ‘World of Winners’, which was a daily live show on SABC 2. “Right at the very beginning of my career, I was thrown into live TV. Daunting at first, but there’s nothing like the thrill of the director counting you down and going live across the nation.” While it was a rush, it also proved to be an invaluable experience for Wright.

“Some of my greatest takeaways have to be the relationships I have made throughout my career, as well as the opportunities I was given. “Making the best of friends, and contacts, while having opportunities such as press junkets where I would find myself being flown to Paris to interview Emma Stone and Jamie Foxx.” While away from the camera, the TV personality became a co-owner of The Platinum Club, a boutique PR and digital agency.

He shared: “Having been in the media and entertainment space pretty much from the age of 18 years old, it was just a natural transition into the space of public relations, digital and communications as they all work together. “Story-telling has always been a passion of mine, whether being in front of the camera, or now behind, bringing that skill into my work and profession just made sense.” Now Wright will be bringing his infectious energy to viewers every morning.

He shared: “It’s the country’s biggest breakfast show and I cannot wait to wake South Africa up with a little bit of my energy. It’s such a sweet moment because I see this as me returning home to a channel I grew up on. “I spent just under seven of my younger years on ‘Craze’ on e.tv, entertaining the youth. So, going back to the channel on one of their biggest prime-time shows is such a great feeling. “Apart from my crazy antics, there will be so much fun, laughter, insight … just the right amount of entertainment one needs to get their day started.”

Bracing himself for the show's start this Wednesday, he admitted: “I am super excited, a little nervous (not going to lie), but I know as soon as I go live, I will be back into the swing of things.” With the TV landscape having evolved over the years, live TV still retains its allure and buzz. Wright added: “Yes, there may be many changes over the last few years but there will always be that magic of live television where one can connect with viewers daily, and where every day is different. Different content, new guests, fresh live performances and an essence that only live TV can bring.”