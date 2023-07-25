Legendary SA actors bring the famous tale of ‘Hans steek die Rubicon oor’ to life on the big screen

Former journalist-turned-author Rudie van Rensburg’s best seller, “Hans steek die Rubicon oor” was turned into a film by legendary SA actors and will be releasing in cinemas this September. The acting legends in the family comedy include Pierre van Pletzen, Tobie Cronjé, June van Merch, Sandra Prinsloo and Nicola Hanekom.

The film centres on Hans Kraaienburg, a 90-year-old man whose life is turned upside down when he is forced to move to an old age home. Fans of the popular Hans stories will be chuffed to see the story finally become a visual one and with Mzansi’s top tier actors cast as the beloved book characters. Rudi van Rensburg. Picture: Supplied Other cast members in the film include Juan-Pierre Moller who plays Esmeraldus, Danny Ross is Elvis, Diaan Lawrenson plays Karla and Ivan Abrahams stars as Jan Doppies.

Filmmaker couple Corné and Rene van Rooyen are the producers. The couple are also known for their work in acclaimed films such as “Hollywood in my huis”, “Vaselinetjie” and “Toorbos” as well as the popular drama series, “Alles Malan”. Director Corné said his grandfather inspired him to read the Hans stories and thus introduced him to the interest of the book’s storyline.

“My grandfather Inus van Rooyen is celebrating his 102nd birthday later this year and it’s through him that I became acquainted with Hans. “He listened to the reading on the radio and could see himself in Hans – a man who wants to grow old on his own conditions. In a way, the movie is a homage to my grandfather who is thankfully still very much alive and kicking.” Hans steek die Rubicon oor cast. Picture:Supplied Corné adds that selecting the film’s cast wasn’t easy but as soon as the characters were matched with the actors, the process became easier.

“I knew I had a chance to work with some of the legends in the industry - actors who inspired my dream to become a film director. “My first call was to Tobie, and after long conversations, we decided Pierre van Pletzen will be the perfect elderly freedom fighter that is Hans. “Tobie said Vasie is very close to his heart. So, it was a given that he would play that role. June was made for playing Baby, and Sandra was ideal for the part of Liesbet.”