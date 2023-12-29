Leleti Khumalo honours late ex-husband Mbongeni Ngema

Leleti Khumalo, widely recognised for her role in “Imbewu: The Seed” recently took to social media to honour the memory of Mbongeni Ngema, her former husband. Amidst the sorrow that accompanies Ngema's sudden and tragic demise, Khumalo chose to be respectful despite abuse allegations.

In her tribute to Ngema, Khumalo reflected on the significant moments they shared and the impact Ngema had on her life. Choosing to focus on the positive aspects, Khumalo conveyed gratitude. She wrote: “We are deeply saddened and shocked by the death of Mbongeni Ngema. He was a pioneer of protest theatre and has left a rich legacy in the theatre world. “At this sad time, we send our profound condolences to his family and in the tradition of our culture, we would like to give them the space to grieve. May the Lord give them strength as they come to terms with this immense loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Leleti Khumalo pay tribute to Mbongeni Ngema pic.twitter.com/ZBb9THRpsn — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) December 28, 2023 Ngema's legacy, including his influential role in the creation of the acclaimed musical "Sarafina!", remains a testament to his artistic prowess and commitment to social change. X users reacted to her post. Below are some of the comments. @VictorMkhetsane wrote: “I know she’s a better human being than me cos I would’ve mized or send out something like ‘Good Riddance to bad rubbish’.“