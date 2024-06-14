Letoya Makhene returns to music despite marital strife

While Letoya Makhene has recently been in the news for tumultuous relationship, she is seeking solace in her music. Honestly, the drama is real. The marriage of the former "Generations" actress and singer and her wife Lebo Keswa is on the rocks amidst claims of infidelity and abuse. The news caused a media frenzy this week.

In an official statement, it was shared that, for the sake of their mental health, livelihood, and the well-being of their children, Keswa decided to dissolve the marriage. Additionally, Keswa claimed that the singer was not mentally well, was abused during their marriage and deceived by a sangoma. However, life goes on, right? Almost immediately, it seems, in this case. Taking to social media, Makhene expressed her love for music and her return to studio.

The South African star also announced that she will be hosting her first music gig. She wrote: “I am proud to announce that I have returned to my first love. My official signing ceremony will take place at an exclusive location in the presence of a few hand-picked media, where all will be revealed.” “To those who have believed in me, thank you so much for your unwavering love and support. I see you. All I can say for now is take control, own your power and never let the devil have the last say. Camagu.” Makhene also revealed that Masechaba Ndlovu will be her publicist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letoya Makhene (@letoyamakhenep) The comment section was filled with uplifting messages, while others weren't afraid to address the elephant in the room. @frekadele wrote: “I hope those media houses will ask you about when you intend to take accountability of the physical assault, adultery, and drug abuse allegations? Be very cautious of your use of ‘Camagu’, the responsibility tied to it is heavy.”