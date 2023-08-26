Life and legacy of Derek Watts to be celebrated in special broadcasts

M-Net is set to broadcast an inspirational documentary to celebrate and honour the life and legacy of veteran broadcaster Derek Watts. The iconic broadcaster passed away on August 22 after a long battle with cancer.

In honour of his legacy, M-Net will broadcast the documentary “Derek Watts: A Tribute” on Saturday, August, 26 at 7 pm. The show will viewers an opportunity to reflect on his life, career, and the immense influence he had on journalism and broadcasting in South Africa. As an investigative journalist, Watts was not only formidable but also a driving force behind the success of “Carte Blanche.”

Watts’ skilful approach to storytelling and his commitment to uncovering truths turned the “Carte Blanche” into a must-watch broadcast every Sunday night. As a long-time presenter on the renowned show “Carte Blanche”, his contributions to the show over three decades have left an indelible mark on his colleagues and the nation as a whole. “How do you capture a life lived as Derek lived his? One squeezed of every ounce of adventure and possibility and promise yet one so devoid of selfishness?” expressed “Carte Blanche” executive producer John Webb.

“I’ve tried, as I’m sure others have too, but my words are inadequate. No matter which I choose, or how I order them, nothing that comes from my lips brings to life the images of the man in my head.” Webb confirmed that the next episode of “Carte Blanche”, which will air on Sunday, August 27 will pay homage to Watts for his significant contributions to journalism and storytelling. Watts' fearlessness in seeking justice and his dedication to shining a light on important issues made him a remarkable figure in South African media.

“This Sunday, the Carte Blanche family stands together to pay tribute to our beloved colleague and friend. “Derek was a remarkable man, fearless in the pursuit of justice. He was a beacon for the forgotten and downtrodden, and a steadying hand amid chaos and anxiety,” said Webb. ”He embodied the ideal, ‘umntu ngumntu, ngabantu’ [I am because you are], connecting with people from all walks of life and treating each with dignity and respect. Derek dedicated his life to telling South Africa’s story.”

Echoing Webb’ sentiments MultiChoice CEO of General Entertainment Nomsa Philiso emphasised that Watts' legacy will continues through the memories he created, the stories he told, and the lives he touched. “Derek Watts was a longstanding and iconic presence on M-Net, and his time on Carte Blanche is deeply woven into our tapestry,” said Philiso. “Celebrating his legacy is not only a way to show our deep-felt gratitude for his long-standing contribution to the channel, but to inspire us all to carry on the values that Derek lived; kindness, integrity and commitment to the truth,” she added.