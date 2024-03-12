Linda Sokhulu helms the cast of the new telenovela, ‘Isiphetho: Destiny’

E.tv’s new telenovela takes viewers into the heart of Soweto, amid the vibrant community of Mzimhlope. “Isiphetho: Destiny” follows the story of the intertwined lives of four friends, who were bound by a life-changing secret during their teenage years.

Now in their thirties, they find themselves drawn to the place where it started. Veteran actress Linda Sokhulu, who is known for her roles in long-running shows “Generations” and “Isidingo” as well as as “Entangled”, “Unmarried” and “Lavish”, leads the cast of celebrated South African actors. They include “Uzalo” star Gugu Gumede (Connie), “Isibaya’s” Mjosti Mbhele (Zwelakhe) and “The Wife” actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela (Buhle).

According to the channel, the story opens with the friends deciding to open a restaurant in their community. However, their past rivals threaten to thwart their dreams. “This family-oriented drama series features a diverse cast of characters as they navigate the complexities of community life in Mzimhlope,” the channel said.

Aside from the A-list cast, “Isiphetho: Destiny” will also introduce newly discovered local talent. Sibusiso Sithole will join the show as Nkosana, Noxolo Shabalala plays Vivian, Sphiwe Sithole is cast as Sihle, Banele Zulu plays Jabu, Nokuthula Mazibuko plays Kholekile, Shibu Molomo plays Nkele, Rebecca Moshoeu plays Koko Mashadi, Lindani Mhlongo is cast as Dlangamandla and Jabulani Masilelela plays Nduna. The cast of “Isiphetho: Destiny”. Picture: Supplied Producers searched through Limpopo, Gauteng, KZN and the Eastern Cape for new actors in a bid to create a “dynamic show”.

Leading up to the show’s debut on April 15, e.tv will be airing another new mini-series, “Re-Imagine Destiny”, that will showcase the journey of these fresh faces in 13 episodes. Mandla Nhlapo, the executive director at Black Brain Pictures, shared: “We cannot wait for viewers to fall in love with our colourful and talented cast of veteran actors and new faces that we discovered on the road to creating the show. “We are confident that our new show will resonate with viewers of all ages. Our rich storytelling, promises to take viewers on an unforgettable and heart-warming journey.”