Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis to reprise their roles in ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Lindsay Lohan is set to cement her Hollywood comeback as she reunites with veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis, for “Freaky Friday 2”. Filming for the sequel of the hit 2003 movie “Freaky Friday” started last month and Disney recently announced that the mother-daughter body swop flick is set to be released next year.

They posted a picture of the pair to X recently with the caption: “The Colemans are back and coming to theatres in 2025! The sequel to ‘Freaky Friday’ is now in production!” Lohan is reprising her role of Anna Coleman, while Jamie is stepping back into the shoes of Tess, her mother Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao are also set to make their return.

The additional cast includes Julia Butters, as Lohan’s teenage daughter, as well as Sophia Hammons, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Manny Jacinto. “Freaky Friday 2” is directed by Nisha Ganatra, who previously helmed episodes of Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales”. Disney recently explained that the movie is set to be yet another multi-generational twist.

"The film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice." Lohan recently starred in the Netflix romantic comedy “Irish Wish”. The actress, who exploded onto the big screen as a child star in the 1990s after getting her big break on “The Parent Trap”, is thrilled to return to the sequel alongside Curtis.

During a recent interview with ABC News, Lohan gushed about returning to filming alongside the Oscar winner. “Jamie and I have stayed in touch over the years. You know how they say when you have a best friend or someone you’re really close with? If you can’t see them for years and years, but when you see them again, it’s like you never separated. “And I think just women supporting women is such an incredible thing.”

Lohan is also thrilled about returning to Disney. She said: “I think really for me hit when was when I went onto the Disney lot. Because that’s not just ‘Freaky Friday’ for me. That's ‘The Parent Trap’, that's ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’, that's ‘Herbie’. “It’s so many moments for me. So when I got there, I kind of felt like this essence of a little kid again.