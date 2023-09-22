Lira celebrates milestone in recovery from her stroke

South African music sensation Lira celebrates every health milestone with an updated report of her recovery and this time, she went on a lengthy train ride to enjoy the scenery.
The 44-year-old suffered a stroke while travelling in Germany in March 2022, which affected her ability to speak, write and read.
She was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects language expression and comprehension due to damage in specific areas of the brain.
This week, Lira celebrated her 1 year and 6 months milestone and penned an inspirational note to encourage others.
She wrote: “I’m so proud of myself 😇.
“It’s been a year and 6 months since I had the stroke. The German doctors told me it would take this long for me to speak - not only am I speaking, I’m reading and writing.
“I did the 702 interview with @relebogile. I speak in front of audiences, I sang at the @rmb_cib Starlight Classics and I’m on the cover of @word_digitalmag and @balancedlifesa all while doing my best to take care of myself and do the work that it takes for me to recover.
“Recovering from Aphasia takes time and patience. I don’t want to put myself under any sort of pressure and a few things overwhelm me but I’m getting stronger. I’ve been fascinated by my whole journey - how my mind works.
“It’s a privilege and a blessing to be alive to learn how to speak and read and write.
Lira thanked everyone for their support during her time recovering.
Her post continued: “If you guys can help me practice my vernacular whenever you meet me in public 🫣- it’s still early stages but every bit of practice helps me!
“I’m so grateful and thankful to the messages of support and encouragement and love ❤️. I love you so much - thank you for believing in me. But all this wouldn’t happen if I didn’t believe in myself ❤️🥰.
“I want to thank The Most High for giving me another chance at life. 🙏🏾👌🏾❤️😍😇”
Industry friends sent Lira messages of encouragement on her post.
zeebala wrote: “Much love my sister. Much delight at your impressive recovery and heroic commitment. The universe has to reciprocate. You’re really getting back what you gave”
ntokozombambo wrote: “You are doing great ❤️ Keep going 🙌🏽💃🏽 We are praying for you #InspiredByYou”
prudy_lapru_segami wrote: “Oh my baby. Your VOICE was always meant for great things. Thanks for using it, whichever way God allowed you to. I remember telling you that you are going to sing soon (Got Ya!!!) I simply Love you my Queen.
“I am so blessed to know you ❤️❤️❤️”
ot.boy.mamma_kat wrote: “Thank you for reminding us to never take for granted the power of our brains and bodies. For us to never take being alive, breathing for granted. You are doing so well and may you continue to be strengthened 🙏🏽.”