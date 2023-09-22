Lira celebrates milestone in recovery from her stroke

South African music sensation Lira celebrates every health milestone with an updated report of her recovery and this time, she went on a lengthy train ride to enjoy the scenery. The 44-year-old suffered a stroke while travelling in Germany in March 2022, which affected her ability to speak, write and read.

She was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that affects language expression and comprehension due to damage in specific areas of the brain. This week, Lira celebrated her 1 year and 6 months milestone and penned an inspirational note to encourage others. She wrote: “I’m so proud of myself 😇.

“It’s been a year and 6 months since I had the stroke. The German doctors told me it would take this long for me to speak - not only am I speaking, I’m reading and writing. “I did the 702 interview with @relebogile. I speak in front of audiences, I sang at the @rmb_cib Starlight Classics and I’m on the cover of @word_digitalmag and @balancedlifesa all while doing my best to take care of myself and do the work that it takes for me to recover. “Recovering from Aphasia takes time and patience. I don’t want to put myself under any sort of pressure and a few things overwhelm me but I’m getting stronger. I’ve been fascinated by my whole journey - how my mind works.

“It’s a privilege and a blessing to be alive to learn how to speak and read and write. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) Lira thanked everyone for their support during her time recovering. Her post continued: “If you guys can help me practice my vernacular whenever you meet me in public 🫣- it’s still early stages but every bit of practice helps me!

“I’m so grateful and thankful to the messages of support and encouragement and love ❤️. I love you so much - thank you for believing in me. But all this wouldn’t happen if I didn’t believe in myself ❤️🥰. “I want to thank The Most High for giving me another chance at life. 🙏🏾👌🏾❤️😍😇” Industry friends sent Lira messages of encouragement on her post.

zeebala wrote: “Much love my sister. Much delight at your impressive recovery and heroic commitment. The universe has to reciprocate. You’re really getting back what you gave” ntokozombambo wrote: “You are doing great ❤️ Keep going 🙌🏽💃🏽 We are praying for you #InspiredByYou” prudy_lapru_segami wrote: “Oh my baby. Your VOICE was always meant for great things. Thanks for using it, whichever way God allowed you to. I remember telling you that you are going to sing soon (Got Ya!!!) I simply Love you my Queen.