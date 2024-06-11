LISTEN: New local tracks to add to your playlist

South African DJ and record producer Murdah Bongz also known as Mörda, recently released his highly anticipated EP, “CR4ZY”. The five track EP takes listeners on an exhilarating journey through “reactive music”, a genre designed to make get people grooving.

The award-winning producer considers this new EP, “music for the feet”. “I always make music for the soul but now I want to make people move physically,” he explained in a statement. He said the inspiration for the EP came from his ability to recognise everyday moments that catch his attention.

“I was inspired by the sounds I was being exposed to, sounds from moments that would just pop up from nowhere.” This unique approach has resulted in an innovative and instantly engaging collection. “CR4ZY’s” tracklist features in-demand singer, pianist, composer and producer, Brenden Praise, who features on three of the five songs, “Feeling Good”, “Where I Belong” and “Blessings”.

Other artist collaborations include, Lusanda, Mpho.Wav and Kwamsy. On the EP’s final track, “Morena”, Mörda steps into the vocal booth and pays homage to the source of his blessings. “Life is beautiful and for someone that comes from where I come from, that is crazy,” he said.

Listen below: Meanwhile, amapiano pioneer Kabza De Small, whose real name is Kabelo Motha Mahlangu, released his highly anticipated new single, “Kabza Chant.” It features artists like Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter, Mthunzi, Nokwazi, Anzo, Mashudu, Marumba Pitch and Tman X.

The DJ and record producer’s single blends the unique styles and voices of these celebrated artists into a unified chorus that praises De Small’s influence and legacy. This 15 and a half minute tribute track comes at a time when De Small’s innovative work continues to shape the amapiano genre and inspire countless fans and fellow musicians. Listen below:

Then there is artist Bugzito, who turns up the heat with his first musical release for 2024 titled “Di Deng”. The single expresses the musician’s struggles in the industry. It further describes how music helped him with his path in life as he reaffirms that he has got that magical touch.

The track is an infusion of mid-tempo kwaito with a touch of modern-day sounds carried by the amapiano log drum. Listen below: Meanwhile, rapper Nomfundo Yekani teams up with Indeh Selassie I to deliver her third single titled, “King Of Rap” off her forthcoming mixtape “Half Klutch (Side A)”.

In “King Of Rap” Yekani proclaims her position as she deems herself as the “King Of Rap” through an intense flow over a fast pace trap beat infused with a mellow side of hip hop sounds. Listen below: Rapper Espiquet also released his first single of the year.

“Harder”, which features music artist, Benlay, possesses a motivational message that encourages listeners to never get comfortable with their surrounding as they can always do better. “All they need to do is push harder and expand the vision even with when they have it good,” said the rapper. "Harder“ showcases Espiquet's signature style over an intricate trap beat with a catchy hook and easy-listen verse, which is complemented by Benlay's 2nd verse.