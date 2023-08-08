LISTEN: R&B singer Xenia Manasseh drops ‘Anticipate’

Alternative R&B singer-songwriter, Xenia Manasseh, has teamed up with Karun on her latest release and music video titled “Anticipate”. “Anticipate” is the second single off Manasseh’s upcoming debut album, “Love/Hate Pt1”, scheduled for a spring release.

Karun and Xenia Manasseh. Picture: Supplied. From the heavy drum, bass and percussion combination in the beginning to the laid back but impactful, orchestral second half, the new song showcases Manasseh’s vulnerability in a simple yet profound storyline. “Anticipate” lyrics tackle the uncertainty of a relationship that no longer blooms or feels the same. When the song dropped a few days ago, Manasseh took to Instagram to write: “Yo 😭 ‘Anticipate’ hasn’t even been out for 24 hours and the love is overwhelmingggg I must just cry! Abeg??

“I’m actually at a loss for words… I usually know what to say but this is crazy!!!!! I’m so so so so grateful to be living in this moment 💜 I really just want to say thank you to the whole team today 💜.” She added: “Guys have my heart, just take it! My brain is so 😵‍💫😵‍💫 I’II continue to share more about the song when I’m not so overwhelmed for now, it’s Kenya to the world 🥰💜.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xenia [Zee-ni-a] (@xeniamanasseh) A press release sent to media shared that “Anticipate” follows the success of Manasseh’s first single, “Temporary Love”, where she openly admits to being afraid of love or being in love again and the choices that she made as a result.

Manasseh admitted that the making of “Anticipate” was fuelled by two friends being honest with each other. “It came from a place where Karun and I were afraid to tap into an emotion we have both experienced and we admit it. ‘Anticipate’ is a song that revolves around time and wanting to move forward from a current state of uncertainty by chasing the feeling of what it used to be.” Watch video.

Like many of Manasseh’s songs, “Anticipate” lives in the future and the past both in meaning and sonically. Her vision has always been to create music for a global audience that is a relatable, honest and true reflection of her life, values and experiences. “Her music binds people from various walks of life because it speaks on real universal messages. And this concept transcends into her upcoming 11-track body of work.