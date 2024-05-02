Lloyiso announces his ‘Elephant in the Room’ four-city tour

Singer-songwriter Loyiso “Lloyiso” Gijana is going on tour and bringing his slow jams to a city near you. Lloyiso is riding high right now. The singer's latest EP, “Seasons”, has been well-received by fans, with many praising the production and catchy melodies.

In the latest news, the internationally-acclaimed musician is giving fans exactly what they want, having recently announced that he would be going on tour in June. The tour, titled “The Elephant in the Room”, is set to launch in Pretoria on June 8, with additional shows set for Cape Town, Gqeberha and Johannesburg. “South Africa, the time has come. Get ready for an unforgettable experience with the ‘Elephant in the Room Tour’ filled with genuine worth and incredible music,” he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm a very sensitive person by nature. When you listen to me, I hope you get in touch with the same feelings and you end up crying, smiling, or dancing. I'm just excited to connect on a meaningful level and can't wait to share this live in an intimate setting on this tour," said Lloyiso. Partnering with Stella Artois, the tour gets its name and inspiration from the artist's passion for melodic poetry as well as his clan name, 'Ndlovu' (meaning elephant in Nguni). Accompanied by a full band, the 90-minute show will take fans on an immersive musical journey with the "Idols SA" star, renowned for his ability to create meaningful connections with his audiences.

Estee Burger, marketing manager at Stella Artois South Africa, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be supporting Lloyiso on this tour. It has been a long time coming and he is a singer who truly pursues his artistic worth. “After his performance at The Soirée last summer, we knew that Loyiso was an artist with substance. As a brand that believes in the pursuit of genuine worth, we wanted to partner with Lloysio on this journey.” Singer-songwriter Loyiso “Lloyiso” Gijana. Picture: Supplied Commenting on his latest EP, Lloyiso told Independent Media: “This is my first body of work and a chance for fans to see a vulnerable side of me. I wrote it in South Africa and Los Angeles when I was reflecting on every aspect of my life. It’s called ‘Seasons’ for that reason.”

His journey in the limelight began back in 2015, when, at the tender age of 16, he appeared on “Idols SA”. Impressively, he made it to the Top 5. Over the years, as he tried to find his feet in the industry, he would go on to consistently gain recognition across the globe through his incredible covers on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Born in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, Gijana has been featured in Billboard’s 10 Cool New Pop Songs after recently hitting an interesting turning point in his career, with recognition at the 2023 South African Music Awards where he won the best pop album.