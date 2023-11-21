Local and international artists brought the heat to ‘Rocking the Daisies 2023’

“Rocking the Daisies 2023” was a wild mix of local and international talent, with stages exploding in bright colour. This weekend’s festival, which was held at Cape Town’s Cloof Wine Estate with the Gauteng leg at Supersport Park, Centurion ushered in the start of the festive season and summer.

This was evident in the jovial and colourful gear, swimsuits, and party hats under the blazing sun – a total feast for the eyes and a dance party for the soul. The music echoed the festival vibes and was so good that some of us are still hearing the beats in our sleep. Every stage had its flavour, from trap and hip hop to the one that had everyone dancing like there’s no tomorrow. This festival snagged the 34th spot on Billboard’s 50 Best Festivals of 2022 and claimed the number one spot in South Africa by Yomzansi. But it’s more than music – it’s Mzansi’s yearly blow-out, pulling in people from all corners with its diverse tunes and a mix of everything cool, from food and fashion to art, tech, and wellness.

#JWxRTD had a stellar line-up as the head liners for "Rocking the Daisies 2023“ brought a powerhouse of talent to the stage, featuring the sensational JID, the iconic Stormzy, the electrifying The Vamps, the soulful Greentea Peng, the charismatic Denzel Curry, and the talented Westside Boogie. Our local artists also brought a distinctive touch to the musical tapestry, showcasing their undeniable talent and earning well-deserved applause from the crowd. Among the stand-out performers, R&B singer Will Linley, who took the “Rocking the Daisies festival” stage for the first time, captured the audience with his enchanting and magnetic stage presence and authentic sound that resonated with many.

Will Linley at ‘Rocking the Daisies 2023.’ Picture: RTD Kurt. Linley recently released an EP titled “Magic”, inviting listeners on a journey exploring themes of love and self-discovery. Beyond being a musical offering, the EP serves as a collection of relatable stories, emphasising the notion that envisioning one’s life as a movie scene is entirely acceptable. Strolling through the various stages, you caught whiffs of what might tickle your musical fancy. At one point, the melodic sounds of a local artist filled the air, effortlessly captivating the audience with her vibrant personality and rhythmic skills. Hanna, in particular, had the crowd wrapped around her pinky. In a moment of connection, Hanna shared some personal insights with the audience. With a bright smile, she declared: “I never thought I’d be standing on the stage at ”Rocking the Daisies“ when I started out. So I just want to tell you, your dreams are valid. You can do anything.'” The crowd erupted in cheers.

To add to the excitement, Hanna, also known as @therealnigist, proudly revealed her status as a University of Cape Town (UCT) graduate and took the stage in her graduation uniform. With infectious energy, she encouraged fans and viewers, saying: “You can do it too.” Hanna’s performance not only entertained, but also delivered a powerful message of inspiration and possibility. Hanna performing on the Heineken stage at ‘Rocking the Daisies 2023.’ Picture: Bernelee Vollmer. However, the international stars, including the likes of Denzel Curry and Stormzy, brought the house down when it was their time in the spotlight.

The crowd took in every moment, singing along to almost every beat. “Rocking the Daisies 2023” not only met but exceeded expectations, offering unforgettable moments like the Platoon Golden Hour. This enchanting period saw artists like Lloyiso and Sun El Musician taking over their respective stages, creating an atmosphere of pure magic and musical brilliance. Another unforgettable moment unfolded when Dreamville artists such as BAS, JID, and Denzel Curry joined forces to deliver powerhouse performances of their chart-topping hits.