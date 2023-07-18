Local artist Stefan Smit paints iconic portrait of Madiba for Mandela Day

South African mural painter Stefan Smit painted a giant portrait of Tata Madiba for Mandela Day. The annual event marked on July 18, sees people all over South Africa take part in a day of goodwill in memory of the South African Struggle hero.

Smit, who recently painted a five-story mural in Cape Town, is popular for his ability to capture the essence of his subjects and therefore showcased his latest detailed painting of struggle veteran Nelson Mandela. Smit said he specifically chose Londolozi in the Sabi Sands as the location for the mural because the place signifies an history part of Mandela’s history. “Mandela spent significant time at Londolozi after his release from prison, making this location a symbolic backdrop for my masterpiece.

“The portrait stands as a testament to Mandela's unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and reconciliation, showcasing his indomitable spirit and profound influence on humanity.” “The portrait stands as a testament to Mandela’s unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and reconciliation, showcasing his indomitable spirit and profound influence on humanity. “So the inspiration for this piece came from a few elements. Madiba was known to visit Londolozi shortly after his release from prison and apparently enjoyed walking through the aloes enjoying his time as a free man.

“So I decided to include local elements that told that story and added bursts of colour. The sun bird, butterfly and aloes, all of which are indigenous to South Africa. “I, of course, also had to add a classic bright Madiba shirt to the mix” He adds that painting in the heart of the Kruger National Park meant he faced some encounters with Hyena’s who rocked up at random times.