Local artists to perform at benefit concert for celebrity chef, Fatima Sydow

Friends in the entertainment industry have come together to host a benefit concert for celebrity chef, Fatima Sydow. Sydow, 49, has shared her cancer journey with followers since she was first diagnosed with Soft Tissue Sarcoma in December 2020.

In August this year, the cook book author and TV show host told followers that her condition had worsened and she was in stage 4 of her cancer journey. She reached out to followers to assist her financially as she was no longer able to work. Various musicians and entertainers across Mzansi responded when singer Nur Abrahams appealed for a benefit concert to help Sydow.

“A Song for you Fatima Sydow”, which takes place on October 4 at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town, is the brainchild of Abrahams. Nur Abrahams. Picture: Supplied Abrahams told Independent Media Lifestyle: “I needed to do this for Fatima because what she is going through is so close to home for me, and I’m sure we all had someone affected by cancer. “I lost my dad to cancer and I think for all of us, its a pleasure to do this for Fatima as we all have, at some point, spent time with her, enjoyed her food and her lovely personality.

“It’s an emotional decision but I needed to do this for her so she doesn’t have the worry of expenses and she can focus on fighting this battle and healing. “Everyone is performing for her for free and the Artscape gave us the venue at no cost. “It hurt to watch a Tiktok video of Fatima having to ask people to help her financially, and to see her break as (it was) just a lot so we needed to do this.”

Sydow has been instrumental in showcasing and giving traditional South African cuisine the attention, appreciation and recognition it deserves, locally and abroad. Her recipes are part of the rich South African heritage. Jawaahier Petersen. Picture: Supplied Actress and singer Jawaahier Petersen, who is among those on the bill, said: “Aunty Fatima has been such a cheerleader of my career and so incredibly supportive of my family.

“It’s the type of genuine warmth and love that one cannot put a price on. Being involved in this show is my way of showing gratitude and respect to the legend that is Aunty Fatima”. Vicky Sampson. Picture: Gys Loubser Sydow said: “ I am over the moon, I’m grateful and ecstatic for what you are doing. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for putting this together at short notice. “I am contemplating making and appearance, a big shukran (thank you) to everyone behind the scenes.”