Local celebs win big for charity on ‘Deal or No Deal’

Five South African celebs faced-off against the Banker on SABC1’s “Deal or No Deal South Africa” in a bid to win cash for a charity of their choice. In the spirit of goodwill, luck and a competitive drive, celebs Zoë Brown, Holly Rey, Wiseman Mncube, Lebogang Tlokana and Simphiwe Majola brought their A-game with show host Katlego Maboe offsetting the tense atmosphere.

The celebs, each landing their own episodes between July 24 to 28, fought tooth and nail to earn as much cash as possible for their selected charity. But it was professional chef, comedian and actress, Lebogang Tlokana, who managed to pocket a whopping R250 000. Aside from being the first celebrity to do so, she is also the second contestant to achieve this, since the show’s debut on SABC1 in March. Tlokana outwitted the banker and kept her cool round after round, even declining one of the show’s highest offers of R128 000.

She chose to donate her winnings to the “Rhema Children’s Village” in Joburg. The NPO plans to use the funds to expand its services and offer to wider range of needs in their community. Tlokana said the charity held a special place in her heart as she shared a passion for children’s welfare. “Rhema Children’s Village takes care of abused, orphaned and underprivileged children, at one time they could be taking care of 50 children. I was raised by my mom and dad and it pains me to know and see that there are children in the world that will not experience that.

“Children are gentle souls and deserve to grow up in a good home where they are loved. Besides, there is nothing greater than giving back. Even when I cook, I always want to do so for everyone,” said Tlokana. Holly Rey and Katlego Maboe. Picture: Romano Fortuin Singer and songwriter, Rey, played for a cause close to her heart – Diabetes South Africa – as she too lives with type 1 diabetes. Her efforts resulted in a generous R30 000 donation to the organisation, which works tirelessly to raise awareness and provide assistance to those affected by the disease.

Zoë Brown. Picture: Romano Fortuin Television host and former radio presenter, Brown’s spirited performance secured R26 250 for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West. Katlego Maboe and Wiseman Mncube. Picture: Romano Fortuin Accomplished actor, playwright, singer and director, Wiseman Mncube, demonstrated his commitment to creating a better future for the next generation by pledging to donate his winnings of R15 600 to Ubuhle Bemfundo Creche in Soweto. Katlego Mabo and Simphiwe Majola. Picture:Romano Fortuin Popular actor Majola bagged R15 150 for Eve Youth Development Organisation as his beneficiary to help them create positive change in their communities.