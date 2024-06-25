Local production company, Seriti Films nominated at prestigious Business Circle Global Business Awards 2024

Established by Thabang Moleya , Kutlwano Ditsele and Leanne Kumalo, the production house is behind some of the nation’s most riveting TV shows.

Local production company, Seriti Films, has been entertaining viewers with award-winning films and TV shows since 2017.

The group came together with the vision to create story-led content that has an authentic South African signature.

They have stuck to their mandate, offering South Africans shows and films like, “The River”, “Gomora”, “The Herd”, “Redemption”, “Life with Kelly Khumalo”, “Happiness Is A Four Letter Word”, along with a growing number of commercials.

The company has now been recognised for it’s contribution to the entertainment industry by the prestigious Business Circle Global Business Awards 2024 in the category, Film and TV Production Company of the Year 2024.