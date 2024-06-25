Local production company, Seriti Films nominated at prestigious Business Circle Global Business Awards 2024

Local production company, Seriti Films, has been entertaining viewers with award-winning films and TV shows since 2017.
Established by Thabang Moleya, Kutlwano Ditsele and Leanne Kumalo, the production house is behind some of the nation’s most riveting TV shows.
The group came together with the vision to create story-led content that has an authentic South African signature.
They have stuck to their mandate, offering South Africans shows and films like, “The River”, “Gomora”, “The Herd”, “Redemption”, “Life with Kelly Khumalo”, “Happiness Is A Four Letter Word”, along with a growing number of commercials.
The company has now been recognised for it’s contribution to the entertainment industry by the prestigious Business Circle Global Business Awards 2024 in the category, Film and TV Production Company of the Year 2024.
Taking to X, Moleya shared a video of the team at Seriti celebrating the nod.
He wrote in the caption: “So this happened. Business Circle Awards. Film and TV Production Company of the Year 2024 - Seriti Films. To GOD be the glory. May we keep changing and improving peoples lives. Cast and crew. May we stay true to South African storytelling. @SeritiFilms.”
So this happened. Business Circle Awards. Film and TV Production Company of the Year 2024 - Seriti Films. To GOD be the glory. May we keep changing and improving peoples lives. Cast and crew. May we stay true to South African storytelling. @SeritiFilms pic.twitter.com/Md4MHCDPab— Thabang Moleya (@Teabag_Moleya) June 24, 2024
The awards aims to recognise and honour outstanding businesses of all sizes from across the globe, celebrating excellence, fostering innovation and inspiring success in the dynamic world of business.
Scores of industry colleagues, friends and fans took to X to offer their congratulatory messages.
