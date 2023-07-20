LOOK: ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Mpho Wa Badimo bounces back after giving birth to baby boy

Former reality TV star Mpho Wa Badimo is back from maternity leave and looks even more beautiful. The winner of “Big Brother Mzansi” season 3 gave birth to her second child on May 28.

She gave birth to a baby boy, whom she shares with former Big Brother housemate, Thamba Mabaso. The mother of two is back at work hosting events, doing interviews and creating content for her influencer gigs. Next month, she’ll be hosting a Women’s Day celebration event. And then in September, she’s hosting a trip to Mozambique.

The glamorous sangoma didn’t have a glossy pregnancy as her baby daddy was giving her problems. Eventually, they separated while she was heavily pregnant. Mabaso disappointed her several times and the worst one was when he didn’t show up for their pregnancy photoshoot with a well-known magazine. However, she kept busy by focusing on farming and connecting with her ancestors.

“Farming has to be by far one of the toughest and best decisions I’ve ever had to make. I’ve always dreamt of it, but once I ventured into it, my stress levels hit 100! “From surviving livestock theft, sleepless nights, loss & learning breeds, training & having to start over, it has been a journey and a half. All this is, Amandla Wedlozi (power of the ancestors) in my life, and I’m still growing, isbaya sabogogo (the kraal of my forefathers). “By the end of this year my goal is to expand and double in number & at least hire more hands, it isn’t easy, but it is possible. The long drives are slowly becoming worth every mile ✨Thokoza Dlozi 🙏🏾Nkomyahlaba didn’t die, she lives on,” Wa Badimo wrote on Instagram.