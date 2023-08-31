LOOK: Big Zulu launches Nkabi Beard range

Hip hop star Siyabonga “Big Zulu” Nene is tapping into the world of male grooming. His new men’s grooming range, called “Nkabi Beard Range,” is in collaboration with Africa’s leading barbershop, Legends Barber.

Nkabi Beard Range offers a comprehensive selection of products for beard care, which includes Beard Wash, Beard Balm, Beard Conditioning and Bump Solution to cover key aspects of beard care, including cleaning, conditioning and addressing potential skin issues. “Nkabi Nation I would like to take this opportunity to thank you and let you know that iNkabi Beard Range will be available very soon at your nearest Legends Barber near you. Thank you,” said Big Zulu. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) Nkabi Beard Range is set to create a grooming routine tailored to men’s specific needs, also helping them maintain a healthy, stylish and comfortable beard.

The “Mali Eningi” hitmaker shared the exciting news on social media, creating a buzz among his fans and followers expressed their excitement about the new beard care line. Big Zulu joins the likes of renowned actor and businessman Thapelo Mokoena, who launched Bakoena Beard Care earlier in the year. In an interview with GQ Africa, the “Fatal Seduction” star explained that Bakoena Beard Care drew inspiration from the diversity, culture and heritage of Africa.

The actor shared that he has been using the products that he and Jared developed for two years, before releasing them to the public. Meanwhile, Inkabi Zezwe duo, comprising Big Zulu and Sjava, delivered an unforgettable performance at Carnival City in Joburg. The event was a huge success, with a sold-out show that had the audience buzzing with excitement.

There was immense anticipation leading up to the concert, which resulted in tickets being completely sold out a month ahead of the event. This level of demand speaks volumes about the popularity and appeal of both Big Zulu and Sjava as artists. The inclusion of other artists like Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli, and Xowla likely added to the diverse and dynamic nature of the performance, showcasing a range of musical talents.