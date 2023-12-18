LOOK: Cassper Nyovest throws another successful all-white soirée

Rapper Cassper Nyovest rang in his 33rd birthday on Saturday, but celebrations continued with his annual Billiato all-white party on Sunday, December 17.
The by-invite-only soirée, which sees industry A-listers party up a storm at Nyovest’s mansion in Johannesburg, was no different this year.
Celebrities from the entertainment industry, including actors, influencers and other musicians, attended the event.
Popular faces included the multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo, amapiano sensation and Billiato brand ambassador Toss, Kefilwe Mabote, DBN Gogo and Boity Thulo, among others.
Judging from the pictures on social media, guests were treated to a night of opulence, entertainment and unforgettable moments.
DBN Gogo hit the decks, while Mabote pulled off her signature dance move, which she shared on Instagram.
She wrote: “We did it again, celebrating our brother @casspernyovest at the annual Billiato private party 🥂🤍.”
Mhlongo also took to his social media to post. “Celebrating the kings birthday @casspernyovest @ndomaleho.”
Prior to the event, Nyovest shared pictures and videos on Instagram showing how his estate was transformed into a white winter wonderland complete with shimmering lights, extravagant floral arrangements, and stylish furnishings that set the standard for opulent elegance.
He also shared that he started the day off by going to church.
“It’s the all-white today. I just came from church, start the day proper. Yesterday I prayed for sun, he’s a God of kept promises. You can even see skin is coming with a glow.
“This is the Jesus glow, not the normal glow,” he said in the video.
Take a look at what went down.