LOOK: Cassper Nyovest throws another successful all-white soirée

Rapper Cassper Nyovest rang in his 33rd birthday on Saturday, but celebrations continued with his annual Billiato all-white party on Sunday, December 17. The by-invite-only soirée, which sees industry A-listers party up a storm at Nyovest’s mansion in Johannesburg, was no different this year.

Celebrities from the entertainment industry, including actors, influencers and other musicians, attended the event. Popular faces included the multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo, amapiano sensation and Billiato brand ambassador Toss, Kefilwe Mabote, DBN Gogo and Boity Thulo, among others. Judging from the pictures on social media, guests were treated to a night of opulence, entertainment and unforgettable moments.

DBN Gogo hit the decks, while Mabote pulled off her signature dance move, which she shared on Instagram. She wrote: “We did it again, celebrating our brother @casspernyovest at the annual Billiato private party 🥂🤍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kefilwe Faith Mabote (@kefilwe_mabote) Mhlongo also took to his social media to post. “Celebrating the kings birthday @casspernyovest @ndomaleho.”