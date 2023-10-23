LOOK: Davido, Robot Boii and Nomcebo Zikode among the winners at the first Trace Awards

Global superstar Davido and “Calm Down” hitmaker Rema scored big at the Trace Awards over the weekend.
The inaugural awards held at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda, celebrated genres such as Afrobeats, dancehall, hip hop, mbalax, amapiano, zouk, kizomba, genge, coupé décalé, bongo flava, soukous, gospel, rap, rai, kompa, R&B and rumba.
African and Afro-inspired artists from more than 30 countries competed in the 26 award categories.
Global superstars Davido and Rema collected two prizes each.
“Timeless” album maker Davido took home the trophies for Best Male and shared Best Collaboration with South Africa’s Musa Keys for “Unavailable”.
Rema bagged the Global African Artist and Song of the Year categories for his chart-topping single, “Calm Down”.
South African artists also featured prominently with Nomcebo Zikode winning the Best Global African Artist (Female) and Robot Boii bagging Best Dancer honours.
In a post on Instagram, Boii wrote: “🇿🇦 to the 🌍 GLOBAL AFRICAN ARTIST X BEST DANCER. Thank you for the Love and Support 🙏🏾.”
Benjamin Dube, Blxckie and K.O delivered performances of a lifetime.
Other performers included Platnumz, who took his kids along for the show, Davido, Bamby, Bruce Melodie, Bwiza, Didi B, Dystinct (Morocco) and Janet Otieno.
“Young, Famous & African” star Diamond Platnumz took home silverware in the Best Artist – East Africa category while his co-star 2Face (Annie Macaulay-Idibia’s husband) was given the Lifetime Achievement award.
Olivier Laouchez, chairman and co-founder of Trace said the ceremony was a triumphant demonstration of the power and creativity of African and African-origin artists.
“All the nominees and performers at the Trace Awards underlined exactly why African contemporary music has become a global phenomenon.
“We congratulate all the nominees, winners and performers for their achievements and for demonstrating their talent, imagination and creativity to a global audience.
Highlights of the the awards will air on Trace (DStv channel 326) and partner TV stations and platforms from October 28.
Full list of winners
Best Female
Viviane Chidid (Senegal)
Best Male
Davido (Nigeria)
Best Global African Artist
Rema (Nigeria)
Nomcebo (South Africa)
Song of the Year
“Calm Down” – Rema (Nigeria)
Best Music Video
“Baddie” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Best Newcomer powered by Luc Belaire
Roselyne Layo (Ivory Coast)
Best Collaboration powered by Martell
“Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)
Best DJ
Michael Brun (Haiti)
Best Producer
Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)
Best Gospel Artist
KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)
Best Live
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Best Dancer
Robot Boii (South Africa)
Change Maker
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best Artist – East Africa
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Best Artist – France & Belgium
Tayc (France)
Best Artist – UK
Central Cee (UK)
Best Artist – The Caribbean
Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti)
Best Artist – Indian Ocean
Goulam (Comoros)
Best Artist – Brazil
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Best Artist – North Africa
Dystinct (Morocco)
Best Artist Africa – Francophone
Didi B (Ivory Coast)
Best Artist Africa – Lusophone
Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde)
Best Artist – Rwanda
Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)
Album of the Year
“Love Damini” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Best Artist Africa – Anglophone
Asake (Nigeria)
Lifetime Achievement
2Face