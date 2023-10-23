LOOK: Davido, Robot Boii and Nomcebo Zikode among the winners at the first Trace Awards

Global superstar Davido and “Calm Down” hitmaker Rema scored big at the Trace Awards over the weekend. The inaugural awards held at the BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda, celebrated genres such as Afrobeats, dancehall, hip hop, mbalax, amapiano, zouk, kizomba, genge, coupé décalé, bongo flava, soukous, gospel, rap, rai, kompa, R&B and rumba.

African and Afro-inspired artists from more than 30 countries competed in the 26 award categories. Global superstars Davido and Rema collected two prizes each. “Timeless” album maker Davido took home the trophies for Best Male and shared Best Collaboration with South Africa’s Musa Keys for “Unavailable”.

Rema bagged the Global African Artist and Song of the Year categories for his chart-topping single, “Calm Down”. South African artists also featured prominently with Nomcebo Zikode winning the Best Global African Artist (Female) and Robot Boii bagging Best Dancer honours. In a post on Instagram, Boii wrote: “🇿🇦 to the 🌍 GLOBAL AFRICAN ARTIST X BEST DANCER. Thank you for the Love and Support 🙏🏾.”

Olivier Laouchez, chairman and co-founder of Trace said the ceremony was a triumphant demonstration of the power and creativity of African and African-origin artists. “All the nominees and performers at the Trace Awards underlined exactly why African contemporary music has become a global phenomenon. “We congratulate all the nominees, winners and performers for their achievements and for demonstrating their talent, imagination and creativity to a global audience.

Highlights of the the awards will air on Trace (DStv channel 326) and partner TV stations and platforms from October 28. Full list of winners Best Female

Viviane Chidid (Senegal) Best Male Davido (Nigeria)

Best Global African Artist Rema (Nigeria) Nomcebo (South Africa)

Song of the Year “Calm Down” – Rema (Nigeria) Best Music Video

“Baddie” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria) Best Newcomer powered by Luc Belaire Roselyne Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best Collaboration powered by Martell “Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa) Best DJ

Michael Brun (Haiti) Best Producer Tam Sir (Ivory Coast)

Best Gospel Artist KS Bloom (Ivory Coast) Best Live

Fally Ipupa (DRC) Best Dancer Robot Boii (South Africa)

Change Maker Mr Eazi (Nigeria) Best Artist – East Africa

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Best Artist – France & Belgium Tayc (France)

Best Artist – UK Central Cee (UK) Best Artist – The Caribbean

Rutshelle Guillaume (Haiti) Best Artist – Indian Ocean Goulam (Comoros)

Best Artist – Brazil Ludmilla (Brazil) Best Artist – North Africa

Dystinct (Morocco) Best Artist Africa – Francophone Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist Africa – Lusophone Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde) Best Artist – Rwanda

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda) Album of the Year “Love Damini” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best Artist Africa – Anglophone Asake (Nigeria) Lifetime Achievement