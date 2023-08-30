LOOK: Gigi Lamayne reveals the secret to her sizzling summer bod

Rapper and podcaster Gigi Lamayne is celebrating her fitness goals and is feeling summer-ready after losing over 10kg in three months. The “Ice Cream” hitmaker revealed her big secret to her 1 million followers on Instagram, with snaps of herself in a crotchet bikini with shell tassels showcasing her sizzling new body.

In her post, Gigi Lamayne attributed her weight loss success to an international wellness brand Afro Slim, which she has recently partnered with. She wrote: “Big announcement coming this Monday and it’s all thanks to @afrosliminternational. I lost 11kgs in 3 months. 🥹😫🔥🔥 Summer ready. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi LaMayne (@gigi_lamayne) The organisation also welcomed Gigi Lamyne to the Afro Slim family. They wrote on their Instagram page: “What an honour to be working with one of Africa’s most suitable global phenoms. Let’s welcome @gigi_lamayne who is the newest face for Africa’s division of AfroSlim International.

“She trusted our experts with some of the finest and tailored workout routines, diet plans and of course our treatment plans and In just 3 months, she safely scored an 11kg loss of unwanted fat. “She continues to evolve with the brand on various wellness programs set up by our qualified experts. Here’s to African bodies and summers on the beach,” concluded the Instagram post. As spring approaches, it's not uncommon for celebrities to start sharing their weight loss and fitness secrets. That said, author and businesswoman Amanda Dambuza also shared her weight loss tips.

In her post, Dambuza reminded her fans that wellness isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, and emphasised that the journey toward wellness is personal and unique. “I don't go to the gym but I'm active. I overdid gym in my younger single years & now can't even stand the smell of a gym🤭😂😂. I have settled into my own rhythm though. “I go for 5km walks at least 4 times a week except in winter, I hibernate, eat stews & samp😋😂. I dance a lot & stretch. If you don't think dancing is exercise, try dancing for just 15 minutes, to a high tempo song, then write to me😂😂💃🏽💃🏽. Dancing is about expressing your body, mind & spirit.