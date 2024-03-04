LOOK: Here’s who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

The who’s who of the world attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, over the weekend. Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are pictured during their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Mukesh is the founder of Reliance Industries and his family is among one of the richest in India.

Anant is set to marry his long-time partner, Radhika Merchant in July. The three-day grand pre-celebrations where held in honour of the couple, but it was their guest list that made the occasion even grander. Watch video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anant Ambani (@ananthambani) Guests from Hollywood to Bollywood and beyond hopped on flights to Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the three-day celebration where they were treated to a food menu that featured 2 500 food options with 'no dish repeated', and top live performances by pop superstar Rihanna, who performed for the first time in India, and magician David Blaine among other things. Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, hugs Radhika Merchant as her son Anant Ambani looks on during their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anant Ambani (@ananthambani) Social media was buzzing with posts from celebrities in attendance. Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and their son AbRam pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 3, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. From Bollywood, award-winning movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were seen dressed to the nines at the event.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan pose for a picture during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. Meta's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and his partner, Paula Hurd and Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, Disney CEO, Bob Iger and former US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton were also at the celebrations. Bill Gates and Paula Hurd pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 3, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. The Ambani’s, who are the majority owner of the IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, also hosted Indian cricket-legends, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo among other cricketers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popcorn Press (@popcornpress1) Take a look at more pictures below.