LOOK: Here’s who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

Guests from Hollywood to Bollywood and beyond hopped on flights to Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the three-day celebration where they were treated to a food menu that featured 2 500 food options with 'no dish repeated', and top live performances by pop superstar Rihanna, who performed for the first time in India, and magician David Blaine among other things.
Social media was buzzing with posts from celebrities in attendance.
From Bollywood, award-winning movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were seen dressed to the nines at the event.
Meta's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and his partner, Paula Hurd and Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, Disney CEO, Bob Iger and former US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton were also at the celebrations.
The Ambani’s, who are the majority owner of the IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, also hosted Indian cricket-legends, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo among other cricketers.
Meanwhile in a viral video clip making the rounds on social media, Anant shared his trials and tribulations during an inspirational pre-wedding speech on the first day of the celebrations. “My life has not been a bed of roses. I’ve also experienced the pain of thorns. I faced many health crises since childhood, but my father and mother have never let me feel that I’ve suffered.
“My father and mother have always stood by me and have always made me feel that if I can think, I’ll do it, and I think that is what my father and mother mean to me.”