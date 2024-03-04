Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, March 4, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

LOOK: Here’s who attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations

Anant Ambani with his fiancé, Radhika Merchant. Picture: Instagram

Anant Ambani with his fiancé, Radhika Merchant. Picture: Instagram

Published 43m ago

Share

The who’s who of the world attended the pre-wedding celebrations of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, over the weekend.

Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are pictured during their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Mukesh is the founder of Reliance Industries and his family is among one of the richest in India.

Anant is set to marry his long-time partner, Radhika Merchant in July.

The three-day grand pre-celebrations where held in honour of the couple, but it was their guest list that made the occasion even grander.

Watch video.

Guests from Hollywood to Bollywood and beyond hopped on flights to Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the three-day celebration where they were treated to a food menu that featured 2 500 food options with 'no dish repeated', and top live performances by pop superstar Rihanna, who performed for the first time in India, and magician David Blaine among other things.

Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, hugs Radhika Merchant as her son Anant Ambani looks on during their pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Social media was buzzing with posts from celebrities in attendance.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri and their son AbRam pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 3, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

From Bollywood, award-winning movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were seen dressed to the nines at the event.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan pose for a picture during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 1, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Meta's founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and his partner, Paula Hurd and Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, Disney CEO, Bob Iger and former US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton were also at the celebrations.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd pose during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 3, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

The Ambani’s, who are the majority owner of the IPL franchise, Mumbai Indians, also hosted Indian cricket-legends, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo among other cricketers.

Take a look at more pictures below.

Actors Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan perform during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Actor Katrina Kaif, her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, actor Ranveer Singh and his wife and actor Deepika Padukone pose during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, March 2, 2024. Reliance Industries/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Meanwhile in a viral video clip making the rounds on social media, Anant shared his trials and tribulations during an inspirational pre-wedding speech on the first day of the celebrations. “My life has not been a bed of roses. I’ve also experienced the pain of thorns. I faced many health crises since childhood, but my father and mother have never let me feel that I’ve suffered.

“My father and mother have always stood by me and have always made me feel that if I can think, I’ll do it, and I think that is what my father and mother mean to me.”

In another video, Anant thanked his mother, Nita, for working 17 to 18 hours a day for the last four months to make the three-day celebration an event to be remembered.

Related Topics:

IndiaEntertainmentArtistsOur Perfect WeddingCelebrity GossipHollywood