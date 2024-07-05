LOOK: Meet the stars of 'Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap'

A NEW reality show on Showmax is set to delve into the world of seven charismatic drag queens from Cape Town. “Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap” is created by POP24, the same production house that gave viewers “The Mommy Club”.

The Showmax original reality show will offer viewers an eye-opening glimpse of their jaw-dropping transformations, unforgettable fashion, warring houses, opposing queen mothers, wig-gates and “sisterhood”. Let’s meet the queens. Manila Von Teez (He/They) (Drag: She/Her)

Vion Wentzel, also known as Manila Von Teez. Picture: Instagram. Thirty-three-year-old Vion Wentzel, also known as Manila Von Teez, is originally from Elsies River. She has been doing drag for more than 14 years, winning multiple pageants, including Miss Gay Cape Town 2014. In 2016, Von Teez became the first drag queen to be named runner up at “SA’s Got Talent”.

Von Teez designs all their own clothes through their label Haus of Vjorn. BB Vahlour (She/Her). Brandon Samuels, also known as BB Vahlour. Picture: Instagram. Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Samuels, also known as BB Vahlour, is the mother of House of Vahlour.

She only started drag after choreographing one of Emogan’s shows, so she is still relatively new to the drag scene but has already been featured in “Vogue” and was the runner-up to Ina Propriette at Miss Sovereign Western Cape last year. She also has South African colours in gymnastics. BB has a nine-to-five job as a packaging operator. Emogan Moore (He/They)

Fabian van Schalkwyk, also known as Emogan Moore. Picture: Instagram. Thirty-three-year-old Fabian van Schalkwyk, also known as Emogan Moore, has been doing drag for 13 years, winning multiple pageants. The sassy queen is also a netball coach and admin clerk at a primary school in Cape Town. Emogan is an openly gay man who wants to hold a safe space for queer children at the school where he works and in the community.

Ina Propriette (He/Him) Wade Khoosal, also known as Ina Propriette. Picture: Instagram. Wade Khoosal, 29, also known as Ina Propriette, is a full-time drag queen who has been doing drag for five years, winning Miss Sovereign Western Cape last year and being featured in “Vogue”. Propriette is very much into the ballroom culture in Cape Town; Khoosal, on the other hand, is very butch.

Kat Gilardi (He/They) Carl Richards, also known as Kat Gilardi. Picture: Instagram. Forty-five-year-old Carl Richards, also known as Kat Gilardi, is the oldest and most experienced queen on the show. He has won many pageants, including Miss Cape Town Pride, and has crowned many of the other queens.

He is also part of a singing group, Diva's Only; the director of Mr and Ms Sovereign Western Cape; and has been happily married for 16 years to Errol Stroebel. Madisson Scarr (She/Her) Madisson Scarr. Picture: Supplied Madisson Scarr, 26, is a trans woman and professional dancer who found her love for drag during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A regular face on the “Expresso Morning Show” on S3, Madisson is the mother of Haus of Scarr. Maxine Wild (She/Her) Gillian Archer, also known as Maxine Wild. Picture: Instagram. Twenty-eight-year-old Gillian Archer, also known as Maxine Wild, has been doing drag for more than a decade and won Miss Gay Western Cape in 2019 and Miss Cape Town Pride 2019.